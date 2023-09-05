AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
DFML 37.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.66%)
DGKC 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.16%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.95%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
GGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HBL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.93%)
HUMNL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.65%)
MLCF 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
OGDC 138.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
PAEL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.16%)
PIAA 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-7.76%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
PPL 123.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.66%)
PTC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SEARL 61.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (5.2%)
SNGP 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.46%)
TRG 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.33%)
UNITY 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.73%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,874 Increased By 36.2 (0.46%)
BR30 25,596 Increased By 136 (0.53%)
KSE100 75,342 Increased By 411.7 (0.55%)
KSE30 24,214 Increased By 68.6 (0.28%)
May 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold Prices

Gold, silver rates on 18-May-2024

Published September 5, 2023 Updated May 19, 2024

Gold rate in Pakistan today on May 18, 2024 is Rs248,100 per tola for 24 carat of the precious metal, while the price for 10 gram gold is Rs212,706 in the local bullion market.

On Saturday, the price of 1 tola increased by Rs3,100 and 10-gram gold also rose by Rs2,658.

18-May-24 Gold Silver
per Tola Rs248,100 ( Rs3,100) Rs2,850 ( Rs120)
per 10 grams Rs212,706 ( Rs2,658) Rs2,444 ( Rs103)

These are live gold prices in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, and others. However, a change of a few hundred rupees may be observed.

Internationally, the rate of the yellow metal increased by $30 to settle at $2,414 per ounce (with a premium of $20 in Pakistani market).

Silver 24kt rate in Pakistan on Saturday is Rs2,850 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs2,658.

Gold, silver rates per tola in last 10 sessions:

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver
17-May-24 Rs245,000 Rs2,730
16-May-24 Rs245,600 Rs2,730
15-May-24 Rs244,000 Rs2,650
14-May-24 Rs241,100 Rs2,650
13-May-24 Rs242,300 Rs2,650
11-May-24 Rs243,500 Rs2,650
10-May-24 Rs243,800 Rs2,650
9-May-24 Rs239,200 Rs2,620
8-May-24 Rs239,200 Rs2,620
7-May-24 Rs240,000 Rs2,620

The rates of gold in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

When the rupee is under pressure, investors take refuge in this safe-haven metal. Other than that, the precious metal is also widely used in making of jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are fixed by respective Sarafa associations in their city.

The precious yellow metal is a store of value across the world, and recognised by cultures as a symbol of wealth.

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been seen as valuable commodities, as the two metals have been widely used for coins for centuries.

What determines the rate of gold?

There happen to be a number of factors that affect the price of gold on daily basis.

Its rates are moved by a combination of various elements such as demand and supply, value of rupee against the US dollar, international prices, interest rates, investor behavior, etc.

Some also consider gold as an inflation hedge, and the precious metal also garners support in case of economic uncertainty in a country like Pakistan. It is a worldwide commodity just like oil.

In Pakistan, it’s not easy to forecast future gold rates as the bullion market remains volatile for multiple reasons.

Since last year, the prices of the yellow metal have seen fluctuation on rupee’s devaluation and economic and political uncertainty.

Demand for the precious metal increases when investors rush to buy it, which affects its price in the market.

Other than that, jewellery can also be considered one of the drivers of gold prices, but a weaker one, as most people buy jewellery to keep that for years.

Also read:

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pirzada Oct 12, 2023 12:15pm
I need writingjob
thumb_up Recommended (0)
Ali Jan Nov 01, 2023 11:00pm
Yt HQ HQ he jut Ku in3 HB see
thumb_up Recommended (0)

Gold, silver rates on 18-May-2024

In call with Saudi counterpart, FM Dar ‘reviews preparations’ for crown prince’s visit: FO

PM Shehbaz directs to make arrangements to bring back Pakistani students from Kyrgyzstan

1st flight carrying 180 Pakistanis from Kyrgyzstan lands in Lahore

Official result awaited for by-election in Multan’s NA-148

Deadly bombs hit Gaza as US security envoy visits Israel

Most Gulf markets rise while Saudi bourse holds steady

Sindh govt postpones intermediate exams amid heatwave

Saudi king has 'high temperature', will undergo tests: statement

England women beat Pakistan in 3rd T20I to complete 3-0 whitewash

PM-led economic advisory council constituted

Read more stories