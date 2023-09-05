AIRLINK 181.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 94.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.22%)
FCCL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.92%)
HUBC 142.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
MLCF 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.44%)
OGDC 213.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.5%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
PAEL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.13%)
PIAHCLA 18.28 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (6.96%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.82%)
POWER 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.82%)
PPL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.43%)
PRL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.61%)
PTC 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.92%)
SEARL 95.25 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (2.52%)
SSGC 42.32 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.65%)
SYM 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
TRG 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
WAVESAPP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,588 Increased By 72.3 (0.58%)
BR30 37,879 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 414.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 36,116 Increased By 183.7 (0.51%)
Apr 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold Prices

Gold, silver rates on 18-April-2025

Published September 5, 2023 Updated April 18, 2025 06:41pm

Gold rate in Pakistan today on April 18, 2025 is Rs349,700 per tola for 24 carat of the precious metal, while the price for 10 gram gold is Rs299,811 in the local bullion market.

On Friday, the price of 1 tola gold decreased by Rs300 and 10-gram gold by Rs257.

18-April-25 Gold Silver
per Tola Rs349,700 (⬇ Rs300 ) Rs3,417 (↑ Rs16)
per 10 grams Rs299,811 (⬇ Rs257) Rs2,929 (↑ Rs14)

These are live gold prices in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, and others. However, a change of a few hundred rupees may be observed.

Internationally, the rate of the yellow metal decreased by $3 to $3,326 per ounce (with a premium of $20 in Pakistani market).

Silver 24kt rate in Pakistan on Friday is Rs3,417 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs2,929.

Gold, silver rates per tola in last 10 sessions:

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver
17-April-25 Rs350,000 Rs3,401
16-April-25 Rs348,000 Rs3,460
15-April-25 Rs339,400 Rs3,397
14-April-25 Rs338,800 Rs3,234
12-April-25 Rs340,600 Rs3,234
11-April-25 Rs338,800 Rs3,234
10-April-25 Rs328,800 Rs3,234
9-April-25 Rs321,000 Rs3,170
8-April-25 Rs318,000 Rs3,170
5-April-25 Rs320,000 Rs3,120

The rates of gold in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

When the rupee is under pressure, investors take refuge in this safe-haven metal. Other than that, the precious metal is also widely used in making of jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are fixed by respective Sarafa associations in their city.

The precious yellow metal is a store of value across the world, and recognised by cultures as a symbol of wealth.

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been seen as valuable commodities, as the two metals have been widely used for coins for centuries.

What determines the rate of gold?

There happen to be a number of factors that affect the price of gold on daily basis.

Its rates are moved by a combination of various elements such as demand and supply, value of rupee against the US dollar, international prices, interest rates, investor behavior, etc.

Some also consider gold as an inflation hedge, and the precious metal also garners support in case of economic uncertainty in a country like Pakistan. It is a worldwide commodity just like oil.

In Pakistan, it’s not easy to forecast future gold rates as the bullion market remains volatile for multiple reasons.

Since last year, the prices of the yellow metal have seen fluctuation on rupee’s devaluation and economic and political uncertainty.

Demand for the precious metal increases when investors rush to buy it, which affects its price in the market.

Other than that, jewellery can also be considered one of the drivers of gold prices, but a weaker one, as most people buy jewellery to keep that for years.

Also read:

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pirzada Oct 12, 2023 12:15pm
I need writingjob
thumb_up Recommended (0)
Ali Jan Nov 01, 2023 11:00pm
Yt HQ HQ he jut Ku in3 HB see
thumb_up Recommended (0)

Gold, silver rates on 18-April-2025

US threatens to withdraw from Ukraine talks if no progress

Pakistan’s enemies scared of economic achievements: PM Shehbaz

Rupee posts marginal decline against US dollar

NDMA issues extreme weather alert for Punjab, Islamabad, northern region

FM Dar to leave for much-awaited visit to Kabul on Saturday: FO

KSE-100 ends 414 points higher as buying persists

US strike on Yemen fuel port kills at least 38, Houthi media say

Karachi port operations paralysed as transporters’ strike enters 4th day

Cargo throughput charges: Islamabad airport collects Rs72.3mn in March 2025

Trump signals tit-for-tat China tariffs may be near end; TikTok deal on ice

Read more stories