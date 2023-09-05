AGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.96%)
AIRLINK 207.77 Increased By ▲ 17.83 (9.39%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.78%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
DCL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
DFML 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
DGKC 103.46 Decreased By ▼ -6.36 (-5.79%)
FCCL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-4.74%)
FFBL 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-4.85%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
HUBC 139.43 Increased By ▲ 10.60 (8.23%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.89%)
KEL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
KOSM 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
MLCF 47.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.4%)
NBP 73.76 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.84%)
OGDC 222.66 Decreased By ▼ -10.63 (-4.56%)
PAEL 38.11 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (8.51%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
PPL 205.85 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-2.63%)
PRL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.12%)
PTC 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.23%)
SEARL 110.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.56 (-3.97%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.91%)
TOMCL 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.01%)
TPLP 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.66%)
TREET 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.81%)
TRG 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
UNITY 34.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-4.02%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.08%)
BR100 12,299 Decreased By -48 (-0.39%)
BR30 38,877 Decreased By -222.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 114,861 Decreased By -1308.7 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,196 Decreased By -462.8 (-1.26%)
Dec 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold Prices

Gold, silver rates on 17-December-2024

Published September 5, 2023 Updated December 17, 2024 06:07pm

Gold rate in Pakistan today on December 17, 2024 is Rs274,900 per tola for 24 carat of the precious metal, while the price for 10 gram gold is Rs235,682 in the local bullion market.

On Tuesday, the price of 1 tola decreased by Rs2,100 and 10 gram gold declined by Rs1,800.

17-December-24 Gold Silver
per Tola Rs277,000 ( Rs800) Rs3,400
per 10 grams Rs237,482 ( Rs687) Rs2,915

These are live gold prices in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, and others. However, a change of a few hundred rupees may be observed.

Internationally, the rate of the yellow metal decreased by $21 to $2,637 per ounce (with a premium of $20 in Pakistani market).

Silver 24kt rate in Pakistan on Tuesday is Rs3,400 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs2,915.

Gold, silver rates per tola in last 10 sessions:

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver
16-Dec-24 Rs277,000 Rs3,450
13-Dec-24 Rs277,800 Rs3,400
12-Dec-24 Rs282,800 Rs3,450
11-Dec-24 Rs280,500 Rs3,450
10-Dec-24 Rs277,400 Rs3,400
9-Dec-24 Rs276,400 Rs3,400
7-Dec-24 Rs274,400 Rs3,400
6-Dec-24 Rs274,700 Rs3,400
5-Dec-24 Rs275,700 Rs3,400
4-Dec-24 Rs275,200 Rs3,400

The rates of gold in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

When the rupee is under pressure, investors take refuge in this safe-haven metal. Other than that, the precious metal is also widely used in making of jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are fixed by respective Sarafa associations in their city.

The precious yellow metal is a store of value across the world, and recognised by cultures as a symbol of wealth.

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been seen as valuable commodities, as the two metals have been widely used for coins for centuries.

What determines the rate of gold?

There happen to be a number of factors that affect the price of gold on daily basis.

Its rates are moved by a combination of various elements such as demand and supply, value of rupee against the US dollar, international prices, interest rates, investor behavior, etc.

Some also consider gold as an inflation hedge, and the precious metal also garners support in case of economic uncertainty in a country like Pakistan. It is a worldwide commodity just like oil.

In Pakistan, it’s not easy to forecast future gold rates as the bullion market remains volatile for multiple reasons.

Since last year, the prices of the yellow metal have seen fluctuation on rupee’s devaluation and economic and political uncertainty.

Demand for the precious metal increases when investors rush to buy it, which affects its price in the market.

Other than that, jewellery can also be considered one of the drivers of gold prices, but a weaker one, as most people buy jewellery to keep that for years.

Also read:

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pirzada Oct 12, 2023 12:15pm
I need writingjob
thumb_up Recommended (0)
Ali Jan Nov 01, 2023 11:00pm
Yt HQ HQ he jut Ku in3 HB see
thumb_up Recommended (0)

Gold, silver rates on 17-December-2024

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 settles just below 115,000

Govt’s interest payments to decrease by Rs1.5tn in FY25 as policy rate comes down: SBP chief

Pakistan’s REER index increases further to 102.92 in November 2024

Khawaja Asif calls PTI’s decision to begin talks with govt ‘positive change’

Aid reaches clashes-hit Kurram district via air ambulance

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

2 cops martyred in attack on police checkpost in KP’s Shangla

Oil dips on demand concerns, focus on Fed meeting

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,100 in Pakistan

Backing FBR operationalisation: Federal Cabinet approves setting up of ‘NTC’

Read more stories