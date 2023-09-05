BML 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
BOP 19.74 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (6.3%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.79%)
CPHL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.2%)
DCL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.53%)
DGKC 242.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.04%)
FCCL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
FFL 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.03%)
GCIL 34.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
HUBC 197.74 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.32%)
KEL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.9%)
KOSM 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.3%)
LOTCHEM 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
MLCF 106.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.6%)
NBP 183.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.28%)
PAEL 55.73 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.73%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.06%)
POWER 18.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.26%)
PPL 192.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.08%)
PREMA 42.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PRL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.15%)
PTC 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.02%)
SNGP 132.25 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.82%)
SSGC 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TELE 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.26%)
TPLP 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.01%)
TREET 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.96%)
TRG 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.73%)
BR100 16,115 Increased By 134.4 (0.84%)
BR30 50,416 Increased By 721.5 (1.45%)
KSE100 156,400 Increased By 1015.2 (0.65%)
KSE30 47,788 Increased By 321 (0.68%)
Sep 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold Prices

Gold, silver rates on 16-September-2025

Published September 5, 2023 Updated September 16, 2025 06:45pm

Gold rate in Pakistan today on September 16, 2025 is Rs391,000 per tola for 24 carat of the precious metal, while the price for 10 gram gold is Rs335,219 in the local bullion market.

On Tuesday, the rate of per tola gold increased by Rs4,700 and 10-gram gold saw a rise of Rs4,030.

16-September-25 Gold Silver
per Tola Rs391,000 (↑ Rs4,700) Rs4,496 (↑ Rs53)
per 10 grams Rs335,219 (↑ Rs4,030) Rs3,854 (↑ Rs45)

These are live gold prices in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, and others. However, a change of a few hundred rupees may be observed.

Internationally, the rate of the yellow metal increased by $49 to $3,692 per ounce (with a premium of $20 in Pakistani market).

Silver 24kt rate in Pakistan on is Rs4,496 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs3,854.

Gold, silver rates per tola in last 10 sessions:

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver
15-Sept-25 Rs386,300 Rs4,443
13-Sept-25 Rs386,300 Rs4,443
12-Sept-25 Rs386,500 Rs4,456
11-Sept-25 Rs384,000 Rs4,326
10-Sept-25 Rs388,100 Rs4,358
9-Sept-25 Rs388,100 Rs4,358
8-Sept-25 Rs384,000 Rs4,338
5-Sept-25 Rs377,900 Rs4,315
4-Sept-25 Rs376,700 Rs4,315
3-Sept-25 Rs376,700 Rs4,315

The rates of gold in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

When the rupee is under pressure, investors take refuge in this safe-haven metal. Other than that, the precious metal is also widely used in making of jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are fixed by respective Sarafa associations in their city.

The precious yellow metal is a store of value across the world, and recognised by cultures as a symbol of wealth.

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been seen as valuable commodities, as the two metals have been widely used for coins for centuries.

What determines the rate of gold?

There happen to be a number of factors that affect the price of gold on daily basis.

Its rates are moved by a combination of various elements such as demand and supply, value of rupee against the US dollar, international prices, interest rates, investor behavior, etc.

Some also consider gold as an inflation hedge, and the precious metal also garners support in case of economic uncertainty in a country like Pakistan. It is a worldwide commodity just like oil.

In Pakistan, it’s not easy to forecast future gold rates as the bullion market remains volatile for multiple reasons.

Since last year, the prices of the yellow metal have seen fluctuation on rupee’s devaluation and economic and political uncertainty.

Demand for the precious metal increases when investors rush to buy it, which affects its price in the market.

Other than that, jewellery can also be considered one of the drivers of gold prices, but a weaker one, as most people buy jewellery to keep that for years.

Also read:

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pirzada Oct 12, 2023 12:15pm
I need writingjob
thumb_up Recommended (0)
Ali Jan Nov 01, 2023 11:00pm
Yt HQ HQ he jut Ku in3 HB see
thumb_up Recommended (0)

Gold, silver rates on 16-September-2025

Equities surge, KSE-100 settles with nearly 800 points gain

Pakistan won’t tolerate violation of territorial integrity: DPM Dar

Pakistan, 15 countries urge protection of Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza

Pakistani rupee records 28th successive gain against US dollar

Pakistan, Qatar agree to stay in contact amid regional tensions after Israel’s attack

Gold hits fresh all-time high in Pakistan amid international price hike

PM Shehbaz inaugurates Mashreq Digital Bank, calls it ‘milestone’ for Pakistan’s economy

Pakistan’s textile giant KML activates 4.5MW solar project, 2.7MW more planned

Light rain turns Karachi weather pleasant amid prediction for more rain

Captain among five soldiers martyred in Balochistan IED attack

Read more stories