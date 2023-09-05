BAFL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
Gold, silver rates on 11-October-2023

Published September 5, 2023 Updated October 11, 2023 10:11pm

Gold rate in Pakistan today on October 11, 2023 is Rs205,000 per tola for 24-carat of the precious metal, while the price for 10 gram gold is Rs175,754 in the local bullion market.

On Wednesday, the price of 1 tola gold decreased by Rs5,500. The 10-gram gold rate declined by Rs4,715 per tola.

11-Oct-23 Gold Silver
per Tola Rs205,000 (Rs5,500) Rs2,500
per 10 grams Rs175,754 (Rs4,715) Rs2,143

These are live gold prices in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, and others. However, a change of a few hundred rupees may be observed.

Internationally, rates of the yellow metal increased by $16 to $1,872.

Silver 24kt rate in Pakistan on Wednesday is Rs2,500 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs2,143.34.

Gold, silver rates in last 10 sessions:

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver
10-Oct-23 Rs199,500 Rs2,550
12-Sept-23 Rs215,000 Rs2,550
11-Sept-23 Rs209,400 Rs2,500
9-Sept-23 Rs212,000 Rs2,550
8-Sept-23 Rs212,500 Rs2,650
7-Sept-23 Rs216,500 Rs2,650
6-Sept-23 Rs222,300 Rs2,700
5-Sept-23 Rs232,800 Rs2,800
4-Sept-23 Rs239,100 Rs2,900
31-Aug-23 Rs239,800 Rs2,900
30-Aug-23 Rs236,400 Rs2,850

The rates of gold in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

When the rupee is under pressure, investors take refuge in this safe-haven metal. Other than that, the precious metal is also widely used in making of jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are fixed by respective Sarafa associations in their city.

The precious yellow metal is a store of value across the world, and recognised by cultures as a symbol of wealth.

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been seen as valuable commodities, as the two metals have been widely used for coins for centuries.

What determines the rate of gold?

There happen to be a number of factors that affect the price of gold on daily basis.

Its rates are moved by a combination of various elements such as demand and supply, value of rupee against the US dollar, international prices, interest rates, investor behavior, etc.

Some also consider gold as an inflation hedge, and the precious metal also garners support in case of economic uncertainty in a country like Pakistan. It is a worldwide commodity just like oil.

In Pakistan, it’s not easy to forecast future gold rates as the bullion market remains volatile for multiple reasons.

Since last year, the prices of the yellow metal have seen fluctuation on rupee’s devaluation and economic and political uncertainty.

One tola gold rate in Pakistan hit all-time of Rs240,000 on May 10, 2023.

The domestic currency has devalued significantly in last many months, pushing investors to seek out safe-haven assets such as gold.

Demand for the precious metal increases when investors rush to buy it, which affects its price in the market.

Other than that, jewellery can also be considered one of the drivers of gold prices, but a weaker one, as most people buy jewellery to keep that for years.

