AIRLINK 58.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.31%)
BOP 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
DFML 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.45%)
DGKC 77.47 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.33%)
FCCL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.29%)
FFBL 30.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
HBL 117.42 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.15%)
HUBC 120.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.49%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
KEL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.89%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
MLCF 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.45%)
OGDC 127.06 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (3.93%)
PAEL 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 10.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.01%)
PIBTL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.3%)
PPL 132.63 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.85%)
PRL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.43%)
PTC 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 56.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
SNGP 78.03 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (2%)
SSGC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
TRG 82.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
BR100 6,651 Increased By 75.1 (1.14%)
BR30 24,219 Increased By 557.2 (2.35%)
KSE100 64,618 Increased By 697.7 (1.09%)
KSE30 21,580 Increased By 238.7 (1.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold Prices

Gold, silver rates on 11-January-2024

Published September 5, 2023 Updated January 11, 2024 06:02pm

Gold rate in Pakistan today on January 11, 2024 is Rs216,300 per tola for 24-carat of the precious metal, while the price for 10 gram gold is Rs185,442 in the local bullion market.

On Thursday, the price of 1 tola gained by Rs200. The 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs171.

11-Jan-24 Gold Silver
per Tola Rs216,300 (Rs200) Rs2,650
per 10 grams Rs185,442 (Rs171) Rs2,271

These are live gold prices in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, and others. However, a change of a few hundred rupees may be observed.

Internationally, the rate of the yellow metal increased by $5 to $2,052 per ounce (with a premium of $20 in Pakistani market).

Silver 24kt rate in Pakistan on Thursday is Rs2,650 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs2,271.94.

Gold, silver rates per tola in last 10 sessions:

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver
10-Jan-24 Rs216,100 Rs2,650
9-Jan-24 Rs216,400 Rs2,660
8-Jan-24 Rs216,100 Rs2,660
6-Jan-24 Rs218,000 Rs2,660
5-Jan-24 Rs217,000 Rs2,660
4-Jan-24 Rs218,200 Rs2,660
3-Jan-24 Rs220,000 Rs2,680
2-Jan-24 Rs221,300 Rs2,680
1-Jan-24 Rs219,700 Rs2,680
30-Dec-23 Rs220,000 Rs2,680

The rates of gold in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

When the rupee is under pressure, investors take refuge in this safe-haven metal. Other than that, the precious metal is also widely used in making of jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are fixed by respective Sarafa associations in their city.

The precious yellow metal is a store of value across the world, and recognised by cultures as a symbol of wealth.

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been seen as valuable commodities, as the two metals have been widely used for coins for centuries.

What determines the rate of gold?

There happen to be a number of factors that affect the price of gold on daily basis.

Its rates are moved by a combination of various elements such as demand and supply, value of rupee against the US dollar, international prices, interest rates, investor behavior, etc.

Some also consider gold as an inflation hedge, and the precious metal also garners support in case of economic uncertainty in a country like Pakistan. It is a worldwide commodity just like oil.

In Pakistan, it’s not easy to forecast future gold rates as the bullion market remains volatile for multiple reasons.

Since last year, the prices of the yellow metal have seen fluctuation on rupee’s devaluation and economic and political uncertainty.

One tola gold rate in Pakistan hit all-time of Rs240,000 on May 10, 2023.

The domestic currency has devalued significantly in last many months, pushing investors to seek out safe-haven assets such as gold.

Demand for the precious metal increases when investors rush to buy it, which affects its price in the market.

Other than that, jewellery can also be considered one of the drivers of gold prices, but a weaker one, as most people buy jewellery to keep that for years.

Also read:

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold

Comments

1000 characters
Pirzada Oct 12, 2023 12:15pm
I need writingjob
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ali Jan Nov 01, 2023 11:00pm
Yt HQ HQ he jut Ku in3 HB see
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Gold, silver rates on 11-January-2024

‘Political turmoil’ in Pakistan to slow private sector growth: World Bank

Rupee largely stable, settles at 281.11 against US dollar

South Africa accuses Israel at World Court of genocidal acts in Gaza

6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

Pakistan has no intention of holding talks with TTP: FO

Pakistan’s central bank reserves decrease $66mn, now stand at $8.15bn

Mari Petroleum discovers gas reserves in North Waziristan

OGDCL, PPL & POL get provisional awards for new exploration blocks in Sindh, Balochistan

Pakistan dollar bonds jump ahead of key IMF meeting

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says a ceasefire would only benefit Russia

Read more stories