BML 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.15%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
CPHL 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
DCL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
DGKC 182.97 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.29%)
FCCL 49.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.65%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
HUBC 164.06 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.68%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.54%)
MLCF 84.58 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.67%)
NBP 140.58 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.63%)
PAEL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIAHCLA 20.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.76%)
POWER 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 189.90 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.89%)
PREMA 38.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.35%)
PTC 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
SNGP 120.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.43%)
SSGC 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
TRG 56.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,079 Increased By 212.9 (1.43%)
BR30 42,570 Increased By 274.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 146,930 Increased By 1547.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 45,104 Increased By 490 (1.1%)
Aug 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold Prices

Gold, silver rates on 11-August-2025

Published September 5, 2023 Updated August 11, 2025 05:31pm

Gold rate in Pakistan today on August 11, 2025 is Rs,358,800 per tola for 24 carat of the precious metal, while the price for 10 gram gold is Rs307,613 in the local bullion market.

On Monday, the price of 1 tola decreased by Rs3,600 while 10-gram gold saw a decline of Rs3,086.

11-August-25 Gold Silver
per Tola Rs358,800 (↓ Rs3,600) Rs4,013 (↓ Rs51)
per 10 grams Rs307,613 (↓ Rs3,086) Rs3,440 (↓ R44)

These are live gold prices in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, and others. However, a change of a few hundred rupees may be observed.

Internationally, the rate of the yellow metal decreased by $36 to settle at $3,361 per ounce (with a premium of $20 in Pakistani market).

Silver 24kt rate in Pakistan on is Rs4,013 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs3,440.

Gold, silver rates per tola in last 10 sessions:

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver
9-August-25 Rs362,400 Rs4,064
8-August-25 Rs362,700 Rs4,073
7-August-25 Rs362,200 Rs4,059
6-August-25 Rs359,300 Rs4,010
5-August-25 Rs358,000 Rs3,971
4-August-25 Rs359,500 Rs3,953
2-August-25 Rs359,000 Rs3,953
1-August-25 Rs352,900 Rs3,900
31-July-25 Rs353,000 Rs3,900
30-July-25 Rs355,000 Rs3,963

The rates of gold in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

When the rupee is under pressure, investors take refuge in this safe-haven metal. Other than that, the precious metal is also widely used in making of jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are fixed by respective Sarafa associations in their city.

The precious yellow metal is a store of value across the world, and recognised by cultures as a symbol of wealth.

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been seen as valuable commodities, as the two metals have been widely used for coins for centuries.

What determines the rate of gold?

There happen to be a number of factors that affect the price of gold on daily basis.

Its rates are moved by a combination of various elements such as demand and supply, value of rupee against the US dollar, international prices, interest rates, investor behavior, etc.

Some also consider gold as an inflation hedge, and the precious metal also garners support in case of economic uncertainty in a country like Pakistan. It is a worldwide commodity just like oil.

In Pakistan, it’s not easy to forecast future gold rates as the bullion market remains volatile for multiple reasons.

Since last year, the prices of the yellow metal have seen fluctuation on rupee’s devaluation and economic and political uncertainty.

Demand for the precious metal increases when investors rush to buy it, which affects its price in the market.

Other than that, jewellery can also be considered one of the drivers of gold prices, but a weaker one, as most people buy jewellery to keep that for years.

Also read:

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pirzada Oct 12, 2023 12:15pm
I need writingjob
thumb_up Recommended (0)
Ali Jan Nov 01, 2023 11:00pm
Yt HQ HQ he jut Ku in3 HB see
thumb_up Recommended (0)

Gold, silver rates on 11-August-2025

May 9 riots: Court acquits Shah Mahmood Qureshi, sentences multiple PTI leaders including Yasmin Rashid

Landslide kills seven workers restoring water supply in Gilgit

Barrick not acting as facilitator between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia for Reko Diq project, says CEO

Rupee gains further ground against US dollar

India estimates about 55% of goods exported to US will face Trump tariff

Pakistan, US finalising trade deal, Kayani tells Bloomberg

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz pledge to strive for equal rights of minorities

Second phase of submitting Hajj applications kicks off

From cement to copper: Lucky Cement ramps up mining investment in Balochistan

Gold price per tola drops Rs3,600 in Pakistan

Read more stories