BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
BOP 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
CNERGY 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.63%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
DGKC 244.24 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (1.35%)
FCCL 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.67%)
FFL 20.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.11%)
GCIL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUBC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (0.98%)
KEL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.76%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 103.37 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.24%)
NBP 205.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.06%)
PAEL 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.33%)
PIAHCLA 20.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
POWER 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.68%)
PPL 191.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PREMA 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.58%)
PRL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (5.88%)
PTC 38.35 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (7.48%)
SNGP 130.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.59%)
SSGC 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.26%)
TPLP 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.7%)
TREET 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 76.50 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (5.87%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.39%)
BR100 17,040 Decreased By -117.1 (-0.68%)
BR30 54,200 Decreased By -106.6 (-0.2%)
KSE100 163,098 Decreased By -1432.6 (-0.87%)
KSE30 50,185 Decreased By -450.6 (-0.89%)
Oct 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold Prices

Gold, silver rates on 10-October-2025

Published September 5, 2023 Updated October 10, 2025 05:38pm

Gold rate in Pakistan today on October 10, 2025 is Rs420,600 per tola for 24 carat of the precious metal, while the price for 10 gram gold is Rs360,597 in the local bullion market.

On Friday, the rate of per tola gold decreased by Rs4,578 and 10-gram gold saw a decline of Rs3,924.

10-October-25 Gold Silver
per Tola Rs420,600 (⬇ Rs4,578) Rs5,100 (↑ Rs34)
per 10 grams Rs360,597 (⬇ Rs3,924) Rs4,372 (↑ Rs29)

These are live gold prices in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, and others. However, a change of a few hundred rupees may be observed.

Internationally, the rate of the yellow metal decreased by $44 to $3,995 per ounce (with a premium of $20 in Pakistani market).

Silver 24kt rate in Pakistan on is Rs5,100 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs4,372.

Gold, silver rates per tola in last 10 sessions:

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver
9-Oct-25 Rs425,178 Rs5,066
8-Oct-25 Rs425,178 Rs4,984
7-Oct-25 Rs416,778 Rs4,929
6-Oct-25 Rs415,278 Rs4,949
4-Oct-25 Rs409,878 Rs4,896
3-Oct-25 Rs407,778 Rs4,839
2-Oct-25 Rs407,778 Rs4,839
1-Oct-25 Rs410,278 Rs4,826
30-Sept-25 Rs406,778 Rs4,776
29-Sept-25 Rs403,600 Rs4,792

The rates of gold in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

When the rupee is under pressure, investors take refuge in this safe-haven metal. Other than that, the precious metal is also widely used in making of jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are fixed by respective Sarafa associations in their city.

The precious yellow metal is a store of value across the world, and recognised by cultures as a symbol of wealth.

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been seen as valuable commodities, as the two metals have been widely used for coins for centuries.

What determines the rate of gold?

There happen to be a number of factors that affect the price of gold on daily basis.

Its rates are moved by a combination of various elements such as demand and supply, value of rupee against the US dollar, international prices, interest rates, investor behavior, etc.

Some also consider gold as an inflation hedge, and the precious metal also garners support in case of economic uncertainty in a country like Pakistan. It is a worldwide commodity just like oil.

In Pakistan, it’s not easy to forecast future gold rates as the bullion market remains volatile for multiple reasons.

Since last year, the prices of the yellow metal have seen fluctuation on rupee’s devaluation and economic and political uncertainty.

Demand for the precious metal increases when investors rush to buy it, which affects its price in the market.

Other than that, jewellery can also be considered one of the drivers of gold prices, but a weaker one, as most people buy jewellery to keep that for years.

Also read:

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pirzada Oct 12, 2023 12:15pm
I need writingjob
thumb_up Recommended (0)
Ali Jan Nov 01, 2023 11:00pm
Yt HQ HQ he jut Ku in3 HB see
thumb_up Recommended (0)

Gold, silver rates on 10-October-2025

EFF & RSF: Major headway made towards IMF deal

Aurangzeb aims to seal IMF staff-level agreement during Washington visit

KSE-100 sheds over 1,400 points amid late profit-taking

Rupee inches up against US dollar

Gold price per tola sheds Rs4,578 in Pakistan

Security forces eliminate 30 terrorists involved in Orakzai attack

Pakistan’s Khairpur SEZ recognised as best zone for foreign investment in Asia-Pacific

PTI seeks early hearing of Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz’s disqualification case

Venezuela’s Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

India to reopen its embassy in Afghan capital Kabul

Read more stories