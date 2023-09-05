BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.61%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 86.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.93%)
DCL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.87%)
DGKC 168.81 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.34%)
FCCL 46.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
GCIL 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
HUBC 141.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.65%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
MLCF 84.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.01%)
NBP 122.38 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.1%)
PAEL 42.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PIAHCLA 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-5.47%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
POWER 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 169.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.57%)
PREMA 43.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
PRL 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.51%)
PTC 24.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
SNGP 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
SSGC 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.79%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.57%)
TPLP 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.28%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
TRG 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 13,570 Increased By 108.3 (0.8%)
BR30 39,660 Increased By 128.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 133,782 Increased By 1205.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 40,682 Increased By 323 (0.8%)
Jul 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold Prices

Gold, silver rates on 10-July-2025

Published September 5, 2023 Updated July 10, 2025 06:03pm

Gold rate in Pakistan today on July 10, 2025 is Rs354,700 per tola for 24 carat of the precious metal, while the price for 10 gram gold is Rs304,098 in the local bullion market.

On Thursday, the price of 1 tola gold increased by Rs3,200 and 10-gram gold saw a rise of Rs2,744.

10-July-25 Gold Silver
per Tola Rs354,700 (↑ Rs3,200) Rs3,851 (↑ Rs10)
per 10 grams Rs304,098 (↑ Rs2,744) Rs3,301 (↑ Rs8)

These are live gold prices in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, and others. However, a change of a few hundred rupees may be observed.

Internationally, the rate of the yellow metal increased by $32 to $3,324 per ounce (with a premium of $20 in Pakistani market).

Silver 24kt rate in Pakistan on is Rs3,851 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs3,301.

Gold, silver rates per tola in last 10 sessions:

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver
9-July-25 Rs351,500 Rs3,841
8-July-25 Rs354,500 Rs3,841
7-July-25 Rs353,000 Rs3,841
4-July-25 Rs355,500 Rs3,871
3-July-25 Rs357,000 Rs3,816
2-July-25 Rs356,200 Rs3,816
1-July-25 Rs356,800 Rs3,834
30-June-25 Rs350,200 Rs3,782
28-June-25 Rs349,400 Rs3,782
27-June-25 Rs351,000 Rs3,782

The rates of gold in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

When the rupee is under pressure, investors take refuge in this safe-haven metal. Other than that, the precious metal is also widely used in making of jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are fixed by respective Sarafa associations in their city.

The precious yellow metal is a store of value across the world, and recognised by cultures as a symbol of wealth.

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been seen as valuable commodities, as the two metals have been widely used for coins for centuries.

What determines the rate of gold?

There happen to be a number of factors that affect the price of gold on daily basis.

Its rates are moved by a combination of various elements such as demand and supply, value of rupee against the US dollar, international prices, interest rates, investor behavior, etc.

Some also consider gold as an inflation hedge, and the precious metal also garners support in case of economic uncertainty in a country like Pakistan. It is a worldwide commodity just like oil.

In Pakistan, it’s not easy to forecast future gold rates as the bullion market remains volatile for multiple reasons.

Since last year, the prices of the yellow metal have seen fluctuation on rupee’s devaluation and economic and political uncertainty.

Demand for the precious metal increases when investors rush to buy it, which affects its price in the market.

Other than that, jewellery can also be considered one of the drivers of gold prices, but a weaker one, as most people buy jewellery to keep that for years.

Also read:

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pirzada Oct 12, 2023 12:15pm
I need writingjob
thumb_up Recommended (0)
Ali Jan Nov 01, 2023 11:00pm
Yt HQ HQ he jut Ku in3 HB see
thumb_up Recommended (0)

Gold, silver rates on 10-July-2025

Army’s top brass vows decisive action against India-backed proxies

Pakistan eyes $1bn valuation in Roosevelt Hotel redevelopment plan, source says

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 settle at new record high

Rupee declines against US dollar

Govt spends record Rs1.046tr under PSDP in FY25: Ahsan Iqbal

Police suspect death of Humaira Asghar took place several months ago

Beco Steel makes first copper export to Hong Kong

Gold price per tola gains Rs3,200 in Pakistan

Five including three siblings killed in DI Khan road mishap: official

Finance minister urges population as key criterion in NFC Award formula

Read more stories