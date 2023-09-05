BML 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
BOP 16.58 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (10.02%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (4.06%)
DCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.61%)
DGKC 209.22 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.84%)
FCCL 59.46 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (7.39%)
FFL 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.15%)
GCIL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.17%)
HUBC 163.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.21%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.07%)
KOSM 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
MLCF 104.83 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.09%)
NBP 153.50 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (3.42%)
PAEL 52.54 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (10.01%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.18%)
PIBTL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
POWER 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.41%)
PPL 179.12 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.02%)
PREMA 41.78 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.03%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.53%)
PTC 22.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SNGP 114.92 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
SSGC 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.9%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
TREET 25.01 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.44%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.05%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 15,235 Increased By 150.4 (1%)
BR30 44,824 Increased By 812 (1.85%)
KSE100 149,971 Increased By 1353.3 (0.91%)
KSE30 45,655 Increased By 407.2 (0.9%)
Sep 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold Prices

Gold, silver rates on 1-September-2025

Published September 5, 2023 Updated September 1, 2025 05:14pm

Gold rate in Pakistan today on September 1, 2025 is Rs370,700 per tola for 24 carat of the precious metal, while the price for 10 gram gold is Rs317,815 in the local bullion market.

On Monday, the price of 1 tola increased by Rs3,300 and 10-gram gold saw a rise of Rs2,829.

1-September-25 Gold Silver
per Tola Rs370,700 (↑ Rs3,300) Rs4,303 (↑ Rs101)
per 10 grams Rs317,815 (↑ Rs2,829) Rs3,689 (↑ Rs87)

These are live gold prices in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, and others. However, a change of a few hundred rupees may be observed.

Internationally, the rate of the yellow metal increased by $33 to settle at $3,480 per ounce (with a premium of $20 in Pakistani market).

Silver 24kt rate in Pakistan on is Rs4,303 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs3,689.

Gold, silver rates per tola in last 10 sessions:

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver
30-August-25 Rs367,400 Rs4,202
28-August-25 Rs362,600 Rs4,121
29-August-25 Rs363,800 Rs4,121
27-August-25 Rs361,700 Rs4,068
26-August-25 Rs360,700 Rs4,121
25-August-25 Rs359,800 Rs4,121
23-August-25 Rs359,800 Rs4,121
22-August-25 Rs355,700 Rs4,013
21-August-25 Rs357,200 Rs4,013
20-August-25 Rs355,200 Rs3,935

The rates of gold in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

When the rupee is under pressure, investors take refuge in this safe-haven metal. Other than that, the precious metal is also widely used in making of jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are fixed by respective Sarafa associations in their city.

The precious yellow metal is a store of value across the world, and recognised by cultures as a symbol of wealth.

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been seen as valuable commodities, as the two metals have been widely used for coins for centuries.

What determines the rate of gold?

There happen to be a number of factors that affect the price of gold on daily basis.

Its rates are moved by a combination of various elements such as demand and supply, value of rupee against the US dollar, international prices, interest rates, investor behavior, etc.

Some also consider gold as an inflation hedge, and the precious metal also garners support in case of economic uncertainty in a country like Pakistan. It is a worldwide commodity just like oil.

In Pakistan, it’s not easy to forecast future gold rates as the bullion market remains volatile for multiple reasons.

Since last year, the prices of the yellow metal have seen fluctuation on rupee’s devaluation and economic and political uncertainty.

Demand for the precious metal increases when investors rush to buy it, which affects its price in the market.

Other than that, jewellery can also be considered one of the drivers of gold prices, but a weaker one, as most people buy jewellery to keep that for years.

Also read:

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pirzada Oct 12, 2023 12:15pm
I need writingjob
thumb_up Recommended (0)
Ali Jan Nov 01, 2023 11:00pm
Yt HQ HQ he jut Ku in3 HB see
thumb_up Recommended (0)

Gold, silver rates on 1-September-2025

Sindh ready to handle water flows up to 1.1mn cusecs: Murad Shah

MI-17 training helicopter crash kills five including two majors: ISPR

Gold sets new all-time high in Pakistan as global rates rise

Ayaz Sadiq rejects SIC lawmakers’ resignations from NA committees

India’s release of water may trigger ‘exceptionally high floods’ in Sutlej, Ravi, Chenab

Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 3% in August 2025

Pakistani rupee sees 17th consecutive gain against US dollar

Earthquake in Afghanistan kills 800, injures 2,800

Positive sentiments return, KSE-100 settles near 150,000

Pakistan respects all international, bilateral treaties, expect same from SCO members: PM Shehbaz

Read more stories