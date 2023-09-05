BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BOP 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
CPHL 99.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.08%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.45%)
DGKC 256.79 Decreased By ▼ -8.62 (-3.25%)
FCCL 60.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.41%)
FFL 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.7%)
GCIL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.53%)
HUBC 234.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-1.99%)
KEL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.63%)
KOSM 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
MLCF 108.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.2%)
NBP 201.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.38%)
PAEL 56.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.76%)
PIAHCLA 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.86%)
PIBTL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
POWER 19.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
PPL 204.39 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.54%)
PREMA 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.34%)
PRL 35.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.81%)
PTC 30.57 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (7.64%)
SNGP 136.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.86%)
SSGC 42.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.86%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
TPLP 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.36%)
TREET 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-6.12%)
TRG 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.3%)
BR100 17,306 Increased By 14.4 (0.08%)
BR30 56,200 Decreased By -176.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 165,640 Increased By 146.8 (0.09%)
KSE30 51,037 Increased By 49.8 (0.1%)
Oct 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold Prices

Gold, silver rates on 1-October-2025

Published September 5, 2023 Updated October 1, 2025 07:37pm

Gold rate in Pakistan today on October 1, 2025 is Rs410,278 per tola for 24 carat of the precious metal, while the price for 10 gram gold is Rs351,747 in the local bullion market.

On Wednesday, the rate of per tola gold increased by Rs3,500 and 10-gram gold saw a rise of Rs3,001.

1-October-25 Gold Silver
per Tola Rs410,278 (↑ Rs3,500) Rs4,826 (↑ Rs50)
per 10 grams Rs351,747 (↑ Rs3,001) Rs4,137 (↑ Rs43)

These are live gold prices in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, and others. However, a change of a few hundred rupees may be observed.

Internationally, the rate of the yellow metal increased by $35 to $3,890 per ounce (with a premium of $20 in Pakistani market).

Silver 24kt rate in Pakistan on is Rs4,826 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs4,137.

Gold, silver rates per tola in last 10 sessions:

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver
30-Sept-25 Rs406,778 Rs4,776
29-Sept-25 Rs403,600 Rs4,792
27-Sept-25 Rs397,700 Rs4,704
26-Sept-25 Rs395,800 Rs4,599
25-Sept-25 Rs396,800 Rs4,663
24-Sept-25 Rs398,800 Rs4,637
23-Sept-25 Rs398,800 Rs4,637
22-Sept-25 Rs393,700 Rs4,595
20-Sept-25 Rs390,300 Rs4,532
18-Sept-25 Rs388,600 Rs4,418

The rates of gold in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

When the rupee is under pressure, investors take refuge in this safe-haven metal. Other than that, the precious metal is also widely used in making of jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are fixed by respective Sarafa associations in their city.

The precious yellow metal is a store of value across the world, and recognised by cultures as a symbol of wealth.

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been seen as valuable commodities, as the two metals have been widely used for coins for centuries.

What determines the rate of gold?

There happen to be a number of factors that affect the price of gold on daily basis.

Its rates are moved by a combination of various elements such as demand and supply, value of rupee against the US dollar, international prices, interest rates, investor behavior, etc.

Some also consider gold as an inflation hedge, and the precious metal also garners support in case of economic uncertainty in a country like Pakistan. It is a worldwide commodity just like oil.

In Pakistan, it’s not easy to forecast future gold rates as the bullion market remains volatile for multiple reasons.

Since last year, the prices of the yellow metal have seen fluctuation on rupee’s devaluation and economic and political uncertainty.

Demand for the precious metal increases when investors rush to buy it, which affects its price in the market.

Other than that, jewellery can also be considered one of the drivers of gold prices, but a weaker one, as most people buy jewellery to keep that for years.

Also read:

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pirzada Oct 12, 2023 12:15pm
I need writingjob
thumb_up Recommended (0)
Ali Jan Nov 01, 2023 11:00pm
Yt HQ HQ he jut Ku in3 HB see
thumb_up Recommended (0)

Gold, silver rates on 1-October-2025

13 terrorists killed, four captured in Balochistan operations: ISPR

Pakistan repays $500mn Eurobond on time: Ministry of Finance

Pakistan’s auto sector: safety, quality rules for imported and locally produced vehicles notified

KSE-100 settles flat after volatile session

US offers security guarantees to Qatar after Israel strikes: White House

CCP approves PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor Pakistan, Orion Towers

Pakistan eyes American investment amid improved US ties: Bloomberg

Mohsin Naqvi rejects Indian media claim of apology to BCCI over Asia Cup trophy

Gold hits new record high in Pakistan, up Rs3,500 per tola

Saim Ayub becomes top T20I all-rounder in latest ICC rankings

Read more stories