Nov 01, 2023
Gold Prices

Gold, silver rates on 1-November-2023

Published September 5, 2023 Updated November 1, 2023 04:41pm

Gold rate in Pakistan today on November 1, 2023 is Rs211,800 per tola for 24-carat of the precious metal, while the price for 10 gram gold is Rs181,584 in the local bullion market.

On Wednesday, the price of 1 tola gold decreased by Rs1,200. The 10-gram gold rate declined by Rs1,029 per tola.

1-Nov-23 Gold Silver
per Tola Rs211,800 (Rs1,200) Rs2,550
per 10 grams Rs181,584 (Rs1,029) Rs2,186

These are live gold prices in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, and others. However, a change of a few hundred rupees may be observed.

Internationally, the rate of the yellow metal decreased by $19 to $1,996 (with a premium of $20 in Pakistani market).

Silver 24kt rate in Pakistan on Wednesday is Rs2,550 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs2,186.21.

Gold, silver rates in last 10 sessions:

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver
31-Oct-23 Rs213,000 Rs2,550
30-Oct-23 Rs212,100 Rs2,550
28-Oct-23 Rs213,300 Rs2,550
27-Oct-23 Rs211,300 Rs2,550
26-Oct-23 Rs211,350 Rs2,550
25-Oct-23 Rs208,450 Rs2,550
24-Oct-23 Rs209,200 Rs2,550
23-Oct-23 Rs209,600 Rs2,550
20-Oct-23 Rs208,500 Rs2,550
16-Oct-23 Rs200,100 Rs2,500

The rates of gold in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

When the rupee is under pressure, investors take refuge in this safe-haven metal. Other than that, the precious metal is also widely used in making of jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are fixed by respective Sarafa associations in their city.

The precious yellow metal is a store of value across the world, and recognised by cultures as a symbol of wealth.

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been seen as valuable commodities, as the two metals have been widely used for coins for centuries.

What determines the rate of gold?

There happen to be a number of factors that affect the price of gold on daily basis.

Its rates are moved by a combination of various elements such as demand and supply, value of rupee against the US dollar, international prices, interest rates, investor behavior, etc.

Some also consider gold as an inflation hedge, and the precious metal also garners support in case of economic uncertainty in a country like Pakistan. It is a worldwide commodity just like oil.

In Pakistan, it’s not easy to forecast future gold rates as the bullion market remains volatile for multiple reasons.

Since last year, the prices of the yellow metal have seen fluctuation on rupee’s devaluation and economic and political uncertainty.

One tola gold rate in Pakistan hit all-time of Rs240,000 on May 10, 2023.

The domestic currency has devalued significantly in last many months, pushing investors to seek out safe-haven assets such as gold.

Demand for the precious metal increases when investors rush to buy it, which affects its price in the market.

Other than that, jewellery can also be considered one of the drivers of gold prices, but a weaker one, as most people buy jewellery to keep that for years.

Also read:

Comments

1000 characters
Pirzada Oct 12, 2023 12:15pm
I need writingjob
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

