BAFL 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.44%)
BIPL 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
DFML 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.85%)
DGKC 78.69 Increased By ▲ 5.81 (7.97%)
FABL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.58%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
GGL 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.74%)
HBL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.12%)
HUBC 122.20 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.08%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.42%)
MLCF 42.45 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (7.93%)
OGDC 110.68 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.48%)
PAEL 18.89 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (7.57%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PIOC 115.30 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (6.76%)
PPL 94.99 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (3.53%)
PRL 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.97%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
SNGP 64.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.22%)
SSGC 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.2%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.44%)
TPLP 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.14%)
TRG 84.10 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.05%)
UNITY 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,308 Increased By 126.6 (2.05%)
BR30 21,973 Increased By 434.1 (2.02%)
KSE100 61,691 Increased By 1160 (1.92%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 366.1 (1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold Prices

Gold, silver rates on 1-December-2023

Published September 5, 2023 Updated December 1, 2023 04:34pm

Gold rate in Pakistan today on December 1, 2023 is Rs220,500 per tola for 24-carat of the precious metal, while the price for 10 gram gold is Rs189,043 in the local bullion market.

On Friday, the price of 1 tola gold decreased by Rs500. The 10-gram gold was down by Rs429.

1-Dec-23 Gold Silver
per Tola Rs220,500 (Rs500) Rs2,620
per 10 grams Rs189,043 (Rs429) Rs2,246

These are live gold prices in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, and others. However, a change of a few hundred rupees may be observed.

Internationally, the rate of the yellow metal decreased by $4 to $2,060 per ounce (with a premium of $20 in Pakistani market).

Silver 24kt rate in Pakistan on is Rs2,620 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs2,246.21.

Gold, silver rates per tola in last 10 sessions:

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver
30-Nov-23 Rs221,000 Rs2,620
29-Nov-23 Rs221,000 Rs2,620
28-Nov-23 Rs218,400 Rs2,620
27-Nov-23 Rs217,600 Rs2,620
25-Nov-23 Rs216,500 Rs2,550
24-Nov-23 Rs215,700 Rs2,550
23-Nov-23 Rs215,850 Rs2,550
22-Nov-23 Rs216,500 Rs2,550
21-Nov-23 Rs215,600 Rs2,550
20-Nov-23 Rs215,100 Rs2,550

The rates of gold in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

When the rupee is under pressure, investors take refuge in this safe-haven metal. Other than that, the precious metal is also widely used in making of jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are fixed by respective Sarafa associations in their city.

The precious yellow metal is a store of value across the world, and recognised by cultures as a symbol of wealth.

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been seen as valuable commodities, as the two metals have been widely used for coins for centuries.

What determines the rate of gold?

There happen to be a number of factors that affect the price of gold on daily basis.

Its rates are moved by a combination of various elements such as demand and supply, value of rupee against the US dollar, international prices, interest rates, investor behavior, etc.

Some also consider gold as an inflation hedge, and the precious metal also garners support in case of economic uncertainty in a country like Pakistan. It is a worldwide commodity just like oil.

In Pakistan, it’s not easy to forecast future gold rates as the bullion market remains volatile for multiple reasons.

Since last year, the prices of the yellow metal have seen fluctuation on rupee’s devaluation and economic and political uncertainty.

One tola gold rate in Pakistan hit all-time of Rs240,000 on May 10, 2023.

The domestic currency has devalued significantly in last many months, pushing investors to seek out safe-haven assets such as gold.

Demand for the precious metal increases when investors rush to buy it, which affects its price in the market.

Other than that, jewellery can also be considered one of the drivers of gold prices, but a weaker one, as most people buy jewellery to keep that for years.

Also read:

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold

Comments

1000 characters
Pirzada Oct 12, 2023 12:15pm
I need writingjob
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ali Jan Nov 01, 2023 11:00pm
Yt HQ HQ he jut Ku in3 HB see
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Gold, silver rates on 1-December-2023

Israel resumes Gaza attacks as truce expires, heavy fighting reported

Inter-bank: rupee records 4th consecutive gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

COP28: Caretaker PM Kakar arrives at Dubai Expo City

Pakistan’s Supreme Court begins hearing challenge to expulsion of Afghans

Automakers continue to shut production amid falling demand, raw material shortage

Oil prices recover from slump after underwhelming OPEC+ cuts

Pakistan’s Interloop Limited completes equity stake in USA’s Top Circle Hosiery Mills

Govt embarks on restructuring PIA, PSM, railways

GDP likely to decrease due to climate challenges: World Bank

Read more stories