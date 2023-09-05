AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 95.89 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (5.72%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.59%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
DFML 42.93 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.7%)
DGKC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.66%)
FCCL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFBL 38.06 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.2%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 162.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.86%)
KEL 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
MLCF 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.58%)
NBP 52.15 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.96%)
OGDC 134.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.26%)
PPL 123.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.68%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.14%)
PTC 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.86%)
SEARL 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.92%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
TPLP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
TREET 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
UNITY 33.20 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.79%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 8,599 Increased By 24 (0.28%)
BR30 27,612 Increased By 150.3 (0.55%)
KSE100 80,672 Increased By 105.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 25,754 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.14%)
Jul 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold Prices

Gold, silver rates on 09-July-2024

Published September 5, 2023 Updated July 9, 2024 08:31pm

Gold rate in Pakistan today on July 09, 2024 is Rs245,000 per tola for 24 carat of the precious metal, while the price for 10 gram gold is Rs210,048 in the local bullion market.

On Tuesday, the price of 1 tola gold decreased by Rs100 and 10-gram gold lost Rs86.

09-July-24 Gold Silver
per Tola Rs245,000 (↓ Rs100) Rs2,900
per 10 grams Rs210,048 (↓ Rs86 ) Rs2,486

These are live gold prices in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, and others. However, a change of a few hundred rupees may be observed.

Internationally, the rate of the yellow metal stood at $2,362 per ounce (with a premium of $20 in Pakistani market).

Silver 24kt rate in Pakistan on Tuesday is Rs2,900 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs2,486.

Gold, silver rates per tola in last 10 sessions:

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver
08-July-24 Rs245,100 Rs2,900
06-July-24 Rs246,400 Rs2,900
05-July-24 Rs244,400 Rs2,850
04-July-24 Rs243,300 Rs2,850
03-July-24 Rs242,300 Rs2,850
02-July-24 Rs241,500 Rs2,850
01-July-24 Rs241,500 Rs2,850
29-June-24 Rs241,700 Rs2,850
28-June-24 Rs241,700 Rs2,850
27-June-24 Rs241,000 Rs2,850

The rates of gold in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

When the rupee is under pressure, investors take refuge in this safe-haven metal. Other than that, the precious metal is also widely used in making of jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are fixed by respective Sarafa associations in their city.

The precious yellow metal is a store of value across the world, and recognised by cultures as a symbol of wealth.

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been seen as valuable commodities, as the two metals have been widely used for coins for centuries.

What determines the rate of gold?

There happen to be a number of factors that affect the price of gold on daily basis.

Its rates are moved by a combination of various elements such as demand and supply, value of rupee against the US dollar, international prices, interest rates, investor behavior, etc.

Some also consider gold as an inflation hedge, and the precious metal also garners support in case of economic uncertainty in a country like Pakistan. It is a worldwide commodity just like oil.

In Pakistan, it’s not easy to forecast future gold rates as the bullion market remains volatile for multiple reasons.

Since last year, the prices of the yellow metal have seen fluctuation on rupee’s devaluation and economic and political uncertainty.

Demand for the precious metal increases when investors rush to buy it, which affects its price in the market.

Other than that, jewellery can also be considered one of the drivers of gold prices, but a weaker one, as most people buy jewellery to keep that for years.

Also read:

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pirzada Oct 12, 2023 12:15pm
I need writingjob
thumb_up Recommended (0)
Ali Jan Nov 01, 2023 11:00pm
Yt HQ HQ he jut Ku in3 HB see
thumb_up Recommended (0)

Gold, silver rates on 09-July-2024

Pakistan’s remittance inflow at $30.3bn in FY24, up 10.7%

In interest of ‘national security’, govt authorises ISI to trace, intercept calls and messages

Azerbaijan president due in Islamabad on July 11 for two-day visit

Rupee records marginal increase against US dollar

May 9 riots: we oppose vandalism, arson, US State Dept says

KSE-100 closes with 106-point gain after briefly crossing 81,000

Oil slips as concerns over hurricane damage ease

UN ‘appalled’ by latest evacuation orders as Israel continues aggression in Gaza

India PM Modi tells Putin ‘war cannot solve problems’

Sri Lanka paves way for Musk’s Starlink to enter telecoms market

Read more stories