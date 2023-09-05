BAFL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
BIPL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
BOP 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
CNERGY 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
DFML 16.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.25%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
FCCL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.51%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HBL 97.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
HUBC 81.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.29%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
MLCF 28.83 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.46%)
OGDC 95.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
PAEL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.75%)
PIBTL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.94 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (3.23%)
PPL 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
PRL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
SNGP 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
SSGC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
TPLP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
TRG 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.7%)
UNITY 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 23.6 (0.52%)
BR30 16,135 Increased By 118.9 (0.74%)
KSE100 45,898 Increased By 190.3 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,259 Increased By 6.3 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares retreat from highs as traders lock in profits; JFE slides

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2023 09:57am

TOKYO: Japanese stocks retreated after reaching fresh highs on Tuesday, as the breaching of key levels spurred traders to lock in profits, while speculation about new share sales also weighed on sentiment.

The Nikkei 225 share average declined 0.21% to 32,870.00 as of the midday recess, after briefly popping above the psychological 33,000 mark for the first time in more than a month early in the session.

The broader Topix slipped 0.36% to 2,365.14, after renewing a 33-year high by reaching 2,379.57.

Both indexes are on track to snap six-day winning streaks. JFE Holdings led decliners on the Nikkei by a wide margin, sliding 8.51% after the Nikkei newspaper said the steelmaker seeks to raise as much as 120 billion yen ($818.39 million)through a public share offering and another 90 billion yen by offering a five-year convertible bond to international investors in September.

Following the report, the company said its board will discuss a fundraising plan totalling 200 billion yen.

The iron & steel sector was by far the worst performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry groups, tumbling 2.46%.

It had led advancers with a 4.11% rally a day earlier. “I’m not surprised to see some weakness in the market today,” said Kenji Abe, an equity strategist at Daiwa Securities.

“Japanese stocks have performed so well, it’s very natural for investors to take some profits.”

Meanwhile, the JFE news “raises concerns about the supply and demand balance for Japanese equities,” he said. “Now, stock prices are high, so I think more companies may consider issuing new equities.”

Overall though, Abe expects the Nikkei to gradually rise towards his end-March forecast of 35,000, buoyed in the near term by upward revisions to analysts’ earnings estimates following this summer’s strong earnings season.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei index JAPAN STOCK

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese shares retreat from highs as traders lock in profits; JFE slides

Provinces, LEAs to be taken on board: PM asks power sector to act against defaulters

Power projects under CPEC: Contract renegotiation proposals may again be floated

Delineate effective strategy, PM asks finance minister

Infrastructural development: PM for strengthening public-private partnership

Assigning assessment-related duties: FTO asks FBR to restrain IRS Audit Cadre officers

KE consumers: PD seeks ‘steep positive’ adjustment

Foreign nationals, entities: SECP’s insistence on security clearance

ECNEC approves Polio Emergency Plan worth $1784.93m

Gallup Survey: Default seems imminent, say businesses

Alvi, law minister discuss issues related to elections

Read more stories