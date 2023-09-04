BAFL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.43%)
BIPL 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
BOP 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.16%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.83%)
DGKC 42.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.28%)
FABL 22.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
FCCL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.25%)
GGL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HBL 96.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
HUBC 81.22 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.65%)
HUMNL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.95%)
MLCF 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
OGDC 95.45 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.95%)
PAEL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.86%)
PIOC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.65%)
PPL 68.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.77%)
PRL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.77%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
SNGP 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.84%)
SSGC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
TELE 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.13%)
TPLP 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.14%)
UNITY 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.74%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,578 Increased By 53.6 (1.19%)
BR30 16,046 Increased By 215 (1.36%)
KSE100 45,707 Increased By 394.8 (0.87%)
KSE30 16,252 Increased By 164.7 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India opt to bowl against Nepal with rain threatening

AFP Published 04 Sep, 2023 03:05pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

KANDY: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against minnows Nepal on Monday, with rain threatening to spoil the Asia Cup group match.

India’s opening match against Pakistan was abandoned due to rain after just one innings.

A win or a washout would qualify the Asian giants for the Super Four stage of the 50-over tournament, which is being seen as a tune-up ahead of October’s ODI World Cup.

India made one change, with Mohammed Shami coming in for Jasprit Bumrah, who flew home to be with his wife for the birth of their son.

Rain began to fall at the ground in Sri Lanka’s Pallekele just as Rohit spoke at the toss, with ground staff running to cover the pitch, but the sun soon came out.

The Asian Cricket Council is reportedly looking to move upcoming matches that were slated for Sri Lanka’s rain-hit capital Colombo to a different venue, with Pallekele in the hills near Kandy one of the alternate choices.

Nepal lost the tournament opener to co-hosts Pakistan, but the up-and-coming cricketing nation has relished the opportunity of playing against the game’s big guns.

“Today is the biggest day for Nepal cricket, a great opportunity to showcase our skills in front of the cricket world”, Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel said.

Nepal made one change, with Bhim Sharki replacing Aarif Sheikh.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (capt), Bhim Sharki, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi.

Umpires: Paul Wilson (AUS), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

Asia Cup 2023 India VS Nepal

Comments

1000 characters

India opt to bowl against Nepal with rain threatening

3 Pakistan Navy personnel martyred in Gwadar helicopter crash

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

COAS explains to businesspeople SIFC potential

Caretaker govt’s ‘do nothing’ approach doing no good for Pakistan: PBC

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains on sentiment

Chinese Premier Li Qiang to attend G20

Oil steady amid OPEC+ supply cut expectations

PCB, BCCI officials briefly address media in Lahore

Pakistan Oxygen to raise nearly Rs750mn through rights issue

Shamshad says not in position to entertain any expenditure request

Read more stories