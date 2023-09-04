BAFL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
Open market: USD hits 334 against weakening rupee

  • Gap with rates in inter-bank market continues to widen
BR Web Desk Published 04 Sep, 2023 12:41pm

The US dollar continued to hit new peaks against the rupee in the open-market, and was selling for over 334 during trading on Monday.

Dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was being quoted at 334.5 for selling and 331.5 for buying purposes for customers in the open-market, up by Rs3.5 from Friday’s levels of 331 and 328.

The Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP), however, quoted rates at Rs329 and Rs326 during trading.

In the inter-bank market, the rupee was above the 305 level against the US dollar.

The currency has come under renewed pressure against the US dollar, especially in the open market, after the government lifted import restrictions, a key condition of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Economic analysts have urged the authorities to find avenues to attract dollar inflows, as depletion of reserves is quickly eroding confidence on the local currency.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the country’s central bank are hovering at $7.85 billion level, as per data released last week.

Meanwhile, some have highlighted that the IMF condition to maintain a currency gap of around 1.25% between the inter-bank and open-market is driving up rates in the latter.

The condition is being exploited by the speculators in the market, say experts.

The gap of less than 1.25% is one of the structural benchmarks set by the Washington-based lender for Pakistan.

However, the gap – called the premium by the IMF in its country report on Pakistan published after the Stand-By Arrangement’s approval by the Executive Board – has been widening over the past few weeks.

