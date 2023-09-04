Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains on sentiment

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) was helped by sentiment, with the benchmark KSE-100 gaining over 400 points during intra-day trading on Monday.

At 11:30am, the benchmark index was hovering at 45,677.03, an increase of 364.38 points or 0.8%.

During the previous week, the bourse remained under severe pressure and witnessed a drastic decline due to heavy selling on worries about rupee’s depreciation and fears of further increase in interest rate.

The benchmark KSE-100 index plunged by 2,358.56 points on week-on-week basis and closed at 45,312.66 points.

However, buying was witnessed in index-heavy sectors on Monday with automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in positive.

Experts attributed the return of positive sentiment to Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir’s meeting with prominent business figures at the Corps Commander headquarter in Lahore on Sunday.

The army chief and the business community discussed economic situation of the country with the army chief.

During the meeting, General Asim Munir highlighted the pivotal role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), emphasising its potential to attract substantial investments of up to 100 billion dollars from countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and others.

The development is being seen as a positive signal by market players.

This is an intra-day update