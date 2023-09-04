BAFL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
BIPL 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
BOP 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.11%)
DFML 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
DGKC 42.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.24%)
FABL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FCCL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.85%)
FFL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.62%)
GGL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
HBL 96.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.89%)
HUBC 80.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1%)
HUMNL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
KEL 1.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
MLCF 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
OGDC 95.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.9%)
PAEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4%)
PIOC 83.02 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.37%)
PPL 68.46 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.12%)
PRL 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.89%)
SILK 0.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.94%)
SSGC 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TELE 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.37%)
TPLP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.87%)
TRG 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.14%)
UNITY 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.43%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.59%)
BR100 4,576 Increased By 51.7 (1.14%)
BR30 16,011 Increased By 179.5 (1.13%)
KSE100 45,713 Increased By 400.1 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,247 Increased By 159.1 (0.99%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares rally ahead of RBA rate decision; Liontown soars

Reuters Published 04 Sep, 2023 09:38am

Australian shares climbed on Monday ahead of a likely pause in interest rate hikes by the country’s central bank, while lithium miner Liontown Resources jumped after its board backed a revised $4.3 billion bid from Albemarle. T

he S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.8% to 7,337.5 by 0049 GMT after a 0.4% fall on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 4.10% on Tuesday as inflation shows signs of easing, according to a Reuters poll of economists, who do however largely expect a final hike next quarter.

Miners jumped 1.8% to touch their highest level since Aug. 11, tracking gains in iron ore prices.

Shares of Liontown Resources rose 11.5% after the lithium developer’s board backed a refreshed A$6.6 billion ($4.26 billion) bid from Albemarle Corp, the world’s biggest lithium producer.

Mining heavyweight BHP Group said it had received approval from a Brazilian court for a reorganisation plan for its Samarco joint venture, sending its shares up as much as 3%.

Australian shares end flat on China gloom

Energy stocks rose 1.5% to hit their highest level in two weeks. Santos added 1.6%, while Woodside Energy inched up 1.4%. Banks logged a 2% gain.

The “big four” banks added between 0.2% and 0.6%. Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 11,497.24.

Shares of SkyCity Entertainment Group dived 14.6% after news that the country’s Department of Internal Affairs applied for temporary suspension of the casino licence of its SkyCity Casino Management unit.

Australian shares S&P/NZX 50 index Australia stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares rally ahead of RBA rate decision; Liontown soars

Shamshad says not in position to entertain any expenditure request

Minister unveils roadmap of ‘$10bn IT exports’

Change of power purchaser: PPIB forms tech body to ascertain pros, cons

PTBA asks FBR to take notice of sudden change in IRIS module

FTO summons senior FBR members for declaring manual income tax filers as inactive

NTISB issues advisory amid surging financial, banking scams

US envoy reaches out to Maryam in Murree

PM terms May 9 violence ‘coup attempt’

President being ‘persuaded not to take crucial decisions?

Floodwaters likely to reach Bahawalpur-Lahore highway

Read more stories