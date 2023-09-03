Bangladesh win toss and bat in must-win Asia Cup game

LAHORE: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bat in their must-win Asia Cup game against Afghanistan in Lahore on Sunday.

Bangladesh, who lost to Sri Lanka in their opening game by five wickets, must win against Afghanistan to keep their chances of qualifying for the Super Four stage from Group B alive.

Pakistan have already qualified for the Super Four stage after first beating Nepal and then having their game against India abandoned due to rain in Pallekele on Saturday.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shamim Hossain Patwary, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Umpires: Asif Yaqoob (PAK) and Langton Rusere (ZIM)

Tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)