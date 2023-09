Asia Cup 2023: India win toss, opt to bat first

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first in the block buster clash of the Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele, Sri Lanka on Saturday.

The match starts at 2:30 pm Pakistan Time.

India XI:

Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan XI:

Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.