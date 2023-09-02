Asia Cup 2023: Fourth wicket for Pakistan; Haris removes Gill

The rain has once again halted the absorbing contest between Pakistan and India in Pallekele after Pakistan quicks made early inroads into India’s batting lineup.

First, Shaheen removed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for 11 and 4, respectively, and then Haris Rauf got dangerous-looking Shreyas Iyer for 14.

India were 51/3 in 11.2 overs when the rain stopped play with Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill at the crease.

India Innings

India 108/4 - 21 overs

India 89/4 - 17 overs

FOUR: Ishan flicks Haris off the hips for a four. He is on fire.

Another big over for India. 11 runs from it.

India 83/4 - 16 overs

FOUR: Another full toss. Another boundary for Kishan.

FOUR: Kishan drills a juicy full toss for a four.

India 72/4 - 15 overs

FOUR: A fumble by Naseem Shah gives Hardik his first boundary.

Hardik Pandya walks in.

India 64/4 - 14.1 overs.

WICKET: Haris Rauf gets his second. He clean bowls Shubman Gill.

India 58/3 - 12 overs.

Six: Ishan upper-cuts Haris for a maximum.

India 58/3 - 11 overs.

Ishan Kishan walks in.

India - 48/3 - 10 overs

WICKET: Haris Rauf gets his man. Shreyas Iyer departs for 14.

FOUR: Shubman Gill flicks Haris for a four. His first in 20 balls.

India - 42/2 - 9 overs

Maiden over for Shaheen.

India - 42/2 - 8 overs

12 runs from the over. It’s an expensive one for Pakistan.

FOUR: Iyer sends Haris for another four.

FOUR: Shreyas Iyer scores his first boundary.

Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill at the crease.

India - 30/2 - 7 overs

WICKET: Shaheen bowls Virat Kohli. He departs for 4.

India - 26 /1 - 6 overs.

FOUR: Kohli opens his account with an elegant cover drive to Naseem.

India - 15 /1 - 5 overs.

WICKET: Shaheen clean bowls Rohit Sharma for 11.

India - 15 /0 - 4 overs.

India - 14 /0 - 3 overs.

FOUR: Rohit flicks Shaheen for another four.

India - 9/0 - 2 overs.

India - 6/0 - 1 over.

FOUR: Rohit flicks it for a four. First boundary for India.

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma at the crease.

India XI:

Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan XI:

Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.