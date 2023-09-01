BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
LHC orders release of PTI’s Parvez Elahi

  • Bars authorities from arresting PTI president in any other case
BR Web Desk Published 01 Sep, 2023 01:01pm

The Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered on Friday the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to release former chief minister of Punjab Parvez Elahi.

The LHC has barred authorities from arresting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president in any other case.

Justice Amjad Rafiq presided over the hearing of a corruption case moved against Elahi by NAB.

The former Punjab chief minister was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in Gujranwala on allegations of taking Rs 15 million as bribes as the speaker of provincial assembly for making out-of-merit appointments on grade-17 posts in the provincial assembly.

However, he was discharged the very next day, only to be arrested by ACE in a similar case registered in its Gujran­wala region..

Then on July 17, Elahi was detained under the Maintainance of Public Order for 30 days.

He was detained after Lahore deputy commissioner issued a 30-day detention following Lahore police’s written request.

The police said Elahi had the “potential to disrupt the public peace and tranquility and to provoke people illegally for taking law into their hands”.

