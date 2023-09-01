Australian shares fall on weak China data; US employment report in focus

Australian shares fell on Friday, dragged down by heavyweight mining stocks on downbeat economic data from largest trading partner China, while investors globally focussed on the U.S. employment report after inflation data matched consensus.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.4% to 7,275.4 by 0127 GMT after four straight sessions of gains. The index has gained nearly 2.3% so far in the week, heading for its best week since mid-July.

Manufacturing activity in China contracted for the fifth straight month in August and the services sector expansion lost some momentum, keeping pressure on authorities to provide more support to shore up economic growth.

Globally, investors remained optimistic as U.S. inflation data matched estimates, underscoring expectations that the Federal Reserve could pause its monetary tightening this month.

Australian shares end flat on China gloom

In Sydney, miners fell 0.7% after copper prices slipped overnight on weak manufacturing data from China.

Sector heavyweights BHP and Fortescue slipped 0.8% and 5.3%, respectively.

Fortescue shares also fell after local media reported Guy Debelle, the former green energy unit CFO, had left the unit’s board to join critical minerals firm Tivan Ltd.

Gold stocks shed 1.1%, with sector majors Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources down 1.5% and 1%, respectively.

Healthcare and financial stocks lost 1.4% and 0.5%, respectively. The country’s “big four” banks were down between 0.4% and nearly 1%.

Energy stocks climbed 1.3%, helped by gains in U.S. crude oil prices. Woodside Energy and Whitehaven Coal rose 0.8% and 2.4%, respectively.

Meanwhile, shares of Ampol Ltd, Australia’s biggest fuel supplier, fell 2.7% on ex-dividend trade.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.37% to 11,511.44.