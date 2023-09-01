Japan’s Topix climbs 33-year peak on bargain hunting

TOKYO: Japan’s Topix index hit a 33-year high on Friday in a broad rally as investors scooped up undervalued stocks, with Sony Group and banking shares leading the gains.

The broader Topix jumped 0.88% to 2,352.58 by the midday break, its highest level since July 1990.

The Nikkei gained 0.62% to 32,820.80.

“Investors bought shares broadly. Particularly individual investors scooped up stocks with high dividend payouts on dips,” Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

“That is lifting the market when appetite from overseas investors has slowed down.”

Strong demand from foreign investors for heavyweight stocks had lifted the benchmark Nikkei to 33-year high in June, but they took a pause from buying recently, with data showing two consecutive weeks of foreign outflows from Japanese equities.

Game and audio equipment maker Sony Group jumped 3.29% to provide the biggest boost to the Topix, followed by banking group Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group which rose 1.8%.

Staffing agency Recruit Holdings rose 3.1%.

The rally follows the Nikkei’s rebound from a two-month low in the middle of August.

“Some investors had expected the Nikkei could fall close to 30,000 but it was firmer. Those investors were forced to buy back stocks now,” said Shuutarou Yasuda, market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

“The strength is supported by U.S. economy, which looks likely to make a soft-landing and avoid negative growth.”

All the 33 industry sub-indexes of the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose, led by energy explorers, up 2.58%.

Of the Nikkei components, 208 stocks rose and 16 fell, with one remaining flat.

Drugmaker Eisai fell 1.09% to become the worst performer on the Nikkei.