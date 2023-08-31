PM Kakar says govt to unveil relief plan on electricity bills in ‘next 48 hours’

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Thursday that the government would unveil a relief plan for electricity bills in the next 48 hours, according to Aaj News.

The premier made the statement at a meeting with senior reporters at the Prime Minister's Office.

He said the issue of electricity bills is not as significant as it is being portrayed. The premier said line losses, theft, and IPP contracts are the causes of the increased electricity rates.

The most recent statement follows at least two high-level meetings to explore relief measures, during which Prime Minister Kakar gave the finance and energy ministries the task of developing a plan to relieve the general people of high electricity bills.

Nationwide demonstrations over increased electricity prices in July started last week and continue to take place today.

Earlier, caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar told the Senate Standing Committee on Finance meeting presided over by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla that the caretaker government does not have the fiscal space for subsidies but added that the proposal was under consideration to withdraw electricity to privileged ones.

She said that this perception is not true that the caretakers have unlimited options, instead they have limited options and will work in a defined period.

She said that the previous government had made an agreement with the IMF and the caretaker government cannot do anything in this regard.

While talking to the media after the committee meeting, Akhtar said that the caretaker government will work for the betterment of the people, however, decades of policies cannot be changed overnight. She said, “We have assured the IMF staff that the government is committed to the agreement made by the previous government. We will fulfill all the commitments made by the previous government with the IMF.”

“The country’s economy is my priority,” the minister added.