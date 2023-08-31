BAFL 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
BIPL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.88%)
BOP 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.92%)
CNERGY 2.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-6.04%)
DFML 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.05%)
DGKC 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-7.57%)
FABL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.87%)
FCCL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.65%)
FFL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.22%)
GGL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.12%)
HBL 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.12%)
HUBC 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.99%)
HUMNL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.51%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
MLCF 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-6.41%)
OGDC 93.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PAEL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.9%)
PIBTL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-6.47%)
PIOC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-3.58%)
PPL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-4.33%)
PRL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-6.37%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
SSGC 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.28%)
TELE 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.2%)
TPLP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.42%)
TRG 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1%)
UNITY 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,495 Decreased By -135.1 (-2.92%)
BR30 15,737 Decreased By -421.2 (-2.61%)
KSE100 45,065 Decreased By -1180 (-2.55%)
KSE30 15,993 Decreased By -428 (-2.61%)
Aug 31, 2023
Markets

European stocks open mixed before inflation data

AFP Published 31 Aug, 2023 12:29pm

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets opened mixed on Thursday, mirroring Asia’s performance as investors awaited European and US inflation data.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 percent to 7,465.00 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index gained 0.3 percent to 15,932,33 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.1 percent to 7,354.58.

On the corporate front, shares in UBS jumped 5.7 percent after the bank giant said it would fully absorb the Swiss unit of its recently-swallowed rival Credit Suisse.

Switzerland’s largest bank, which was strongarmed into a takeover of its closest domestic rival in March to keep it from going under, said it aimed to complete most of the integration by the end of 2026 following cost cuts of more than $10 billion.

