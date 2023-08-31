European stocks open mixed before inflation data

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets opened mixed on Thursday, mirroring Asia’s performance as investors awaited European and US inflation data.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 percent to 7,465.00 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index gained 0.3 percent to 15,932,33 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.1 percent to 7,354.58.

On the corporate front, shares in UBS jumped 5.7 percent after the bank giant said it would fully absorb the Swiss unit of its recently-swallowed rival Credit Suisse.

Switzerland’s largest bank, which was strongarmed into a takeover of its closest domestic rival in March to keep it from going under, said it aimed to complete most of the integration by the end of 2026 following cost cuts of more than $10 billion.