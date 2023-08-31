BAFL 39.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.44%)
Intra-day update: KSE-100 plummets nearly 1,300 points on inflation outlook, rate hike fear

  • Benchmark index has been on a losing run for a number of sessions owing to macroeconomic uncertainty, inflationary outlook, rupee's consistent fall
BR Web Desk Published August 31, 2023 Updated August 31, 2023 03:07pm
File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

Losses continued to mount at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index dropped below the 45,000 level during trading on Thursday.

At 2:50pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 44,485.54, a decline of 1759.01 points or 3.8%. It had recovered marginally by 3:05pm to reach 44,891.14, still 1353.4 points or 2.93% lower.

On Wednesday, KSE-100 Index fell for the fourth consecutive session, a slide driven by rising economic concerns among investors.

Across-the-board selling was witnessed on Thursday, with index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refinery sectors trading in the red.

Selling was especially witnessed in the energy and banking sectors.

Negativity has persisted over the market in recent trading sessions, with investors concerned over rupee’s continued free fall against the dollar, skyrocketing fuel prices that will push inflation up, and growing fears of another hike in the key policy rate that already stands at a record high.

Experts said market participants are expecting another policy rate hike by the central bank, in its bid to control rising inflation, in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, which is currently scheduled for September 14.

Abdullah Umer, a market analyst, told Business Recorder that the ongoing currency depreciation is driving negative sentiment in the market.

“The participants are unable to identify when the exchange rate would stabilise,” he said. “The depreciation has flared up concerns of higher energy tariffs and increased external debt payments.”

Aamir Aug 31, 2023 11:46am
Still fail to see why they were so bullish in the first place when basic fundamentals were totally off. The market rose without justification and is now correcting itself
faisal Aug 31, 2023 11:52am
Pump and dump. This market is operated by sharks to get greedy people money.
Shahid Khan Aug 31, 2023 12:42pm
Rule of law and we will rule the world. Otherwise we are doomed
Tulukan Mairandi Aug 31, 2023 01:05pm
Time to take to the streets
Tulukan Mairandi Aug 31, 2023 01:07pm
Time to really show our displeasure by taking to the streets with molotovs and bringing down the narco-terror-military mafia
Rashid Minhas Aug 31, 2023 01:33pm
@Aamir , kindly note firstly we need to learn the price action and basic data analysis like interpretation of open interest and delivery percentage before jump in, if you already know thumbs up. when settlement ratios or delivery percentage is decreasing means no one carry their delivery for next day and price is consistently going up that means Traders are running the market not by investors it will fall by no reason or they waits any news for fall that is the justification of your query.
