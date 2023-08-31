Intra-day update: KSE-100 plummets nearly 1,300 points on inflation outlook, rate hike fear

Losses continued to mount at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index dropped below the 45,000 level during trading on Thursday.

At 2:50pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 44,485.54, a decline of 1759.01 points or 3.8%. It had recovered marginally by 3:05pm to reach 44,891.14, still 1353.4 points or 2.93% lower.

On Wednesday, KSE-100 Index fell for the fourth consecutive session, a slide driven by rising economic concerns among investors.

Across-the-board selling was witnessed on Thursday, with index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refinery sectors trading in the red.

Selling was especially witnessed in the energy and banking sectors.

Negativity has persisted over the market in recent trading sessions, with investors concerned over rupee’s continued free fall against the dollar, skyrocketing fuel prices that will push inflation up, and growing fears of another hike in the key policy rate that already stands at a record high.

Experts said market participants are expecting another policy rate hike by the central bank, in its bid to control rising inflation, in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, which is currently scheduled for September 14.

Abdullah Umer, a market analyst, told Business Recorder that the ongoing currency depreciation is driving negative sentiment in the market.

“The participants are unable to identify when the exchange rate would stabilise,” he said. “The depreciation has flared up concerns of higher energy tariffs and increased external debt payments.”

