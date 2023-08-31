BAFL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.76%)
BIPL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
BOP 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.24%)
CNERGY 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.35%)
DFML 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.22%)
DGKC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-3.89%)
FABL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.48%)
FCCL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.37%)
FFL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.51%)
GGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.51%)
HBL 96.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.02%)
HUBC 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-3.28%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
MLCF 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.65%)
OGDC 94.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.07%)
PAEL 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.95%)
PIBTL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
PIOC 82.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.02%)
PPL 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.43%)
PRL 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.26%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.64%)
SSGC 8.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.65%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
TRG 89.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,539 Decreased By -91.5 (-1.98%)
BR30 15,874 Decreased By -284.5 (-1.76%)
KSE100 45,443 Decreased By -802.1 (-1.73%)
KSE30 16,117 Decreased By -303.7 (-1.85%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2023
Markets

Intra-day update: KSE-100 falls nearly 700 points on inflation outlook, rate hike fear

  • Benchmark index has been on a losing run for a number of sessions owing to macroeconomic uncertainty and rupee's consistent fall
BR Web Desk Published August 31, 2023 Updated August 31, 2023 11:48am
File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

Losses continued to mount at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index dropped near the 45,500 level during trading on Thursday.

At 11:40am, the benchmark index was hovering at 45,574.64, a decline of 669.91 points or 1.45%.

On Wednesday, KSE-100 Index fell for the fourth consecutive session, a slide driven by rising economic concerns among investors.

Across-the-board selling was witnessed on Thursday, with index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refinery sectors trading in the red.

Selling was especially witnessed in the energy and banking sectors.

Negativity has persisted over the market in recent trading sessions, with investors concerned over rupee’s continued free fall against the dollar, skyrocketing fuel prices that will push inflation up, and growing fears of another rate hike.

Experts said market participants are expecting another policy rate hike by the central bank, in its bid to control rising inflation, in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, which is currently scheduled for September 14.

This is an intra-day update

Comments

1000 characters
Aamir Aug 31, 2023 11:46am
Still fail to see why they were so bullish in the first place when basic fundamentals were totally off. The market rose without justification and is now correcting itself
Recommended (0)
faisal Aug 31, 2023 11:52am
Pump and dump. This market is operated by sharks to get greedy people money.
Recommended (0)

