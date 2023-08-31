BAFL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.76%)
BIPL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.24%)
CNERGY 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.01%)
DFML 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
DGKC 44.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.72%)
FABL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
FCCL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.37%)
FFL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.16%)
GGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.51%)
HBL 96.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.02%)
HUBC 77.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-3.52%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.83%)
OGDC 94.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.22%)
PAEL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.42%)
PIBTL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
PIOC 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.8%)
PPL 68.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.46%)
PRL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.47%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.49%)
SSGC 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
TELE 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.65%)
TPLP 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.1%)
TRG 90.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
UNITY 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,542 Decreased By -88.6 (-1.91%)
BR30 15,873 Decreased By -284.8 (-1.76%)
KSE100 45,447 Decreased By -797.1 (-1.72%)
KSE30 16,112 Decreased By -308.5 (-1.88%)
Australian shares end flat on China gloom

Reuters Published August 31, 2023 Updated August 31, 2023 12:14pm

Australian shares edged higher on Thursday, as gains in financials and mining stocks were offset by the losses in energy, while persisting gloomy factory activity in China, its largest trading partner, hurt investor sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.1% higher at 7,305.3. The benchmark finished August 1.5% lower after rising in July.

Manufacturing activity in China contracted for the fifth straight month in August, and the expansion in services sector lost some momentum.

Meanwhile, investors are also on a watch for a barrage of U.S. data that could add to bets that interest rates have peaked.

“ASX is still struggling, while sentiment has been better this week with the lead of U.S. equities, (though) China remains the elephant in the room,” said Damian Rooney, director of equity sales at Argonaut.

Australian shares end higher as inflation cools more than forecast

ASX200 has been trading sideways in the past five months in the 7,370-7,050 range. “We expect that range to hold for a few more weeks before the ASX200 makes its move,” said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG Australia.

Energy stocks led losses, falling 2.7% to its lowest level since June 23. The sub-index was weighed by the fall in Woodside Energy and Whitehaven Coal as both traded ex-dividend.

Financial stocks and miners advanced 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively.

Shares of the Big Four lenders climbed between 0.3% and 1.1%, while global miner BHP rose 0.3%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.3% higher at 11,554.48.

Australian shares

