Aug 30, 2023
Markets

China stocks roughly flat as market weighs geopolitical risks; HK shares up

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2023

SHANGHAI: China stocks were roughly flat on Wednesday, as the market is weighing geopolitical risks and factors that may affect the property market. Hong Kong shares were up.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index both edged up 0.1% by the lunch break. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 0.6%.

China’s embassy in Washington on Tuesday defended its business practices after U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said U.S. firms told her that China had become “uninvestible.”

Any new developments between China and the U.S. are highly watched by investors. August has seen foreign capital net selling via the northbound trading link at over 83 billion yuan ($10.97 billion) so far, set to log the biggest monthly outflow on record.

Semiconductor shares jumped, on speculations that Huawei’s newly launched phones would be 5G compatible and would benefit companies on its value chain.

HWA Create Corp rose as much as 20%.

Shares in China’s banking sector dropped on worries that a reduction in existing mortgage rates will dent the profitability of lenders already reeling from a worsening property sector crisis and slowing economy.

Meanwhile, property developer stocks rose.

China’s southern city of Guangzhou issued a notice that it would ease mortgage curbs, allowing home buyers to enjoy preferential loans for first-home purchases regardless of their previous credit record.

Market is monitoring closely Country Garden’s new developments, including its half-year results due later in the day.

Tech stocks traded in Hong Kong were up nearly 2%, but erased the gains by the lunch break, despite the Chinese American Depository Receipts (ADRs) traded higher in New York as online retailer Pinduoduo’s earnings posted a positive surprise.

