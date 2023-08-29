BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.81%)
European shares rise at open with miners leading gains; NN Group shines

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2023 01:17pm

European shares opened higher on Tuesday, with mining stocks leading gains tracking strength in metal prices, while NN Group soared after reporting first-half results.

By 0710 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.6%, its highest in two weeks.

European miners added 1.7% as copper prices rose on a softer dollar and policy support from top consumer China.

China’s finance ministry said in a brief statement on Sunday that it was reducing the 0.1% duty on stock trades.

NN Group advanced 8.4% after the Dutch insurer said its capital position had improved in the first six months of 2023.

Real-estate stocks jumped 1.7% in early trade. UK’s FTSE 100 rose 1.3% as London investors returned after a public holiday on Monday.

Bunzl advanced 3.5% after the British business supplies distributor hiked its annual adjusted operating profit forecast.

Telecom Italia added 2.3% after Milan approved two decrees providing for the economy ministry to take a stake of up to 20% in the phone group’s landline grid.

