BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.81%)
BIPL 15.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
CNERGY 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
DFML 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
DGKC 47.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.41%)
FABL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
FCCL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.86%)
FFL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
GGL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
HBL 97.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.19%)
HUBC 83.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
MLCF 29.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.83%)
OGDC 96.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.98%)
PAEL 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.45%)
PIBTL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 86.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.81%)
PPL 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.25%)
PRL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.58%)
SSGC 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
TRG 93.10 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.67%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.35%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,704 Decreased By -71 (-1.49%)
BR30 16,475 Decreased By -210.9 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,833 Decreased By -645.2 (-1.36%)
KSE30 16,648 Decreased By -229.5 (-1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: KSE-100 down over 850 points

  • Negativity persists at Pakistan Stock Exchange
BR Web Desk Published August 29, 2023 Updated August 29, 2023 01:48pm

Negativity persisted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index fell below the 47,000 level during intra-day trading on Monday.

At 1:50pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 46,625.92 level, a decrease of 852.69 or 1.8%.

On Monday, KSE-100 Index closed lower by nearly 200 points, weighed down by collective pessimism over rupee’s record fall and lack of positive triggers.

On Tuesday, across-the-board selling was witnessed, with index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, chemical, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, and refinery sector trading in the red zone.

Experts said negative economic indicators are playing on the minds of investors, leading to the bearish sentiment in the market.

“The stock market has been under pressure for last few sessions, owing to a number of factors,” Fahad Rauf, Head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities Limited, told Business Recorder.

The expert said market participants are concerned over the recent public protests against exorbitant electricity bills. “This may lead to recovery issue for power distribution companies.”

“Additionally, inflation rate is expected to be higher this month, while the exchange rate is also not stabilizing. The market is projecting another policy rate hike in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting,” he added.

This is an intra-day update

mpcl PSX KSE 100 Economic distress PSX stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: KSE-100 down over 850 points

Intra-day update: rupee slips further against US dollar

Inflation projected to be at 28.6% in August, says brokerage house

Islamabad police granted three-day physical remand of Imaan Mazari

Oil steadies as demand worries counter supply concerns

IMF managing director to meet leaders in China, go to Indonesia, India

FIFA lifts ban on Sri Lanka after election pledge

SIFC’s strategy to achieve global traction praised

ECC meeting chaired by Shamshad asks food ministry to help check smuggling, hoarding of sugar

Beneficial owners: Corporate sector asked to retain records for 10 years

Read more stories