BAFL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.71%)
BIPL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.51%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.94%)
DGKC 48.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FABL 23.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 98.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.25%)
HUBC 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 5.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 23.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
MLCF 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.5%)
OGDC 96.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.84%)
PAEL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
PIBTL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.89%)
PPL 72.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.7%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.22%)
SSGC 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
TELE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.13%)
TPLP 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
TRG 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.73%)
UNITY 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,732 Decreased By -42.5 (-0.89%)
BR30 16,593 Decreased By -92.5 (-0.55%)
KSE100 47,134 Decreased By -344.8 (-0.73%)
KSE30 16,737 Decreased By -140 (-0.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares rise as investors await key US economic data

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2023 09:18am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Australian shares rose on Tuesday, helped by gains in gold and mining stocks, as investors globally awaited key economic data from the United States for further policy direction.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.5% to 7,195.7 by 0120 GMT.

The benchmark ended 0.6% higher on Monday.

A slew of US data including payrolls, GDP, inflation and PMI is scheduled to be released this week, all of which could provide insight regarding the Federal Reserve’s next policy move.

In Sydney, gold stocks jumped 1.5% and led gains after bullion prices closed higher on Monday.

Sector majors Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources climbed 1.2% and 0.4%, respectively.

Energy stocks climbed 0.4%, even as crude oil prices traded flat as rate hike worries were countered by concerns a tropical storm off the US Gulf Coast could impact supply.

Sector heavyweights Woodside Energy and Whitehaven Coal rose 0.5% and 2.3%, respectively.

Miners gained 1.2% after Shanghai copper prices closed slightly higher on Monday, supported by Beijing’s latest measures to boost its stock market.

Sector majors Rio Tinto and BHP jumped 1.1% and 0.5%, respectively.

In corporate news, Lynas Rare Earths posted a 43% fall in annual profit, as higher supply from top producer China and softer demand in key markets contributed to weaker pricing for its products.

Its shares gained 0.1% after dropping 4.5% earlier. Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.14% to 11,463.5.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares rise as investors await key US economic data

Intra-day update: rupee slips further against US dollar

ECC meeting chaired by Shamshad asks food ministry to help check smuggling, hoarding of sugar

Beneficial owners: Corporate sector asked to retain records for 10 years

Senate panel seeks list of power defaulters

Final decision expected today: PM holds consultations on electricity bills

2022-23: Rs160bn ST collected from power sector

Banking institutions asked to strengthen financial inclusion, gender equality

Minister seeks framework to increase pharma exports to $1bn

Jaranwala, Sargodha incidents: IGP unveils involvement of foreign entities

Attock Jail: Report on IK’s living conditions filed before SC

Read more stories