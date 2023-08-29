BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.81%)
BIPL 15.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.62%)
DFML 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.61%)
DGKC 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.58%)
FABL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
FCCL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.61%)
FFL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
GGL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.98%)
HBL 97.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.23%)
HUBC 83.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.78%)
MLCF 29.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.83%)
OGDC 96.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.93%)
PAEL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.34%)
PIBTL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 86.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.81%)
PPL 71.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.11%)
PRL 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.58%)
SSGC 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
TRG 93.20 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (3.79%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.35%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -70.1 (-1.47%)
BR30 16,480 Decreased By -205.7 (-1.23%)
KSE100 46,841 Decreased By -637.7 (-1.34%)
KSE30 16,650 Decreased By -227.2 (-1.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil steadies as demand worries counter supply concerns

Reuters Published August 29, 2023 Updated August 29, 2023 02:55pm

LONDON: Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as investors weighed the enduring possibility of another US interest rate hike undercutting demand against supply concerns emanating from a hurricane hurtling towards the US gulf coast.

Brent crude edged 28 cents higher at $84.70 a barrel by 0820 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude ticked up 25 cents to $80.35 a barrel.

While OPEC+ driven supply cuts bolstered prices by about 12% and 13% for Brent and WTI respectively, since the start of the third quarter global oil demand worries from the world’s two biggest economies - the US and China - fester, analysts say.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday said the US central bank may need to raise rates further to cool stubborn inflation.

Meanwhile, China’s post-pandemic economic recovery has sputtered due to a worsening property slump, weak consumer spending and tumbling credit growth, prompting Beijing to cut key policy rates to shore up activity in the world’s biggest oil importer.

Eyes are also on economic data from key economies later this week to help determine the path of interest rates this year and next. “It may be difficult for oil prices to maintain the strong bull trend (seen) in July at this stage.

The US and European economies will face downward pressure in the fourth quarter until interest rates peak,“ said CMC Markets analyst Leon Li.

On the supply side, Tropical Storm Idalia lashed western Cuba on Monday and was almost a hurricane as it headed toward Florida.

The storm is likely to cause power outages and could impact crude production on the eastern side of US Gulf Coast.

The jitters follow a fire at a Marathon Petroleum refinery last week, after a chemical leak ignited two giant storage tanks filled with volatile naphtha.

On Monday, the company said it planned to restart units at the 596,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Garyville, Louisiana, refinery, the third largest in the United States.

“Such incidents will remain catalysts in upward movement as the oil community is currently very sensitive to interruptions to any refinery, anywhere in the world,” said John Evans of oil broker PVM.

OPEC+ Brent crude Oil Brent crude oil Russian oil WTI crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil steadies as demand worries counter supply concerns

Intra-day update: KSE-100 down over 850 points

Intra-day update: rupee slips further against US dollar

Inflation projected to be at 28.6% in August, says brokerage house

Islamabad police granted three-day physical remand of Imaan Mazari

IMF managing director to meet leaders in China, go to Indonesia, India

FIFA lifts ban on Sri Lanka after election pledge

SIFC’s strategy to achieve global traction praised

ECC meeting chaired by Shamshad asks food ministry to help check smuggling, hoarding of sugar

Beneficial owners: Corporate sector asked to retain records for 10 years

Read more stories