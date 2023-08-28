BAFL 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
Toshakhana case: IHC resumes hearing Imran Khan’s plea

  • A division bench comprising Justice Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri is presiding over proceedings
BR Web Desk Published 28 Aug, 2023 01:30pm

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) resumed on Monday hearing PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s plea against conviction in the Toshakhana case.

A division bench comprising Justice Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri is presiding over the proceedings.

Session Judge report reveals condition of Imran Khan’s cell in Attock Jail

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) lawyer, Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, began presenting his arguments for opposing the suspension of former PM’s jail sentence.

Imran’s lawyer Latif Khosa had completed his arguments in the last hearing.

Imran’s arrest

On August 5, Imran was arrested from his Lahore residence shortly after a district and sessions court in the federal capital found him guilty in the Toshakhana case and sentenced him to three years in prison. He is currently being kept in Attock Jail.

In his petitions, Imran expressed dissatisfaction over the Additional Sessions Judge, Islamabad (West) order of August 5, whereby, he was convicted under Article 174 of the Election Act, 2017.

He added that the said impugned order was not sustainable and liable to be set aside.

The petitioner submitted that the impugned judgement had been passed “with a pre-disposed mind” of the learned trial judge to convict and sentence the appellant irrespective of the merits of the case. They stated that the impugned judgement had been passed without providing proper or adequate opportunity of hearing to the appellant.

