BAFL 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
BIPL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.41%)
BOP 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
DFML 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
DGKC 48.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.71%)
FABL 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.93%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
FFL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.04%)
GGL 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
HBL 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.99%)
HUBC 85.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.65%)
LOTCHEM 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.17%)
MLCF 29.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.48%)
OGDC 97.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.86%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
PIOC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-4.03%)
PPL 73.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.45%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 44.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.73%)
SSGC 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.47%)
TPLP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.12%)
TRG 89.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.66%)
UNITY 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.19%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,783 Decreased By -34.1 (-0.71%)
BR30 16,710 Decreased By -246.4 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,508 Decreased By -162.8 (-0.34%)
KSE30 16,897 Decreased By -74.1 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares rise as fresh Chinese measures lift mood, tech stocks rally

Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2023 01:10pm

European shares advanced at the open on Monday, with technology stocks leading gains following an upbeat close on Wall Street and China-exposed automakers rising after Beijing announced measures to aid its ailing stock market.

By 0710 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 added 0.7% after posting its first weekly gain in four. Technology stocks advanced 1.5%, their first climb in three sessions, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street.

China’s finance ministry said on Sunday it was reducing the 0.1% duty on stock trades “in order to invigorate the capital market and boost investor confidence.”

China-linked sectors such as automakers and industrials added 1.1% and 1.0%, respectively.

China-exposed luxury heavyweights LVMH, Kering and Hermes added more than 1% each.

European shares lose steam as Powell speech feeds rate concerns

Meanwhile, interest rate expectations in the euro zone remained tepid following the European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde’s speech late on Friday at the Jackson Hole symposium.

Markets in the United Kingdom were closed for a summer bank holiday.

European shares

Comments

1000 characters

European shares rise as fresh Chinese measures lift mood, tech stocks rally

Intra-day update: rupee stays under pressure against US dollar

Incremental Units Consumption Subsidy: PALSP concerned at ‘discrimination’

Toshakhana case: IHC resumes hearing Imran Khan’s plea

ATC grants post-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in sedition case

Falls under domain of Ministry of Commerce: SBP says it can’t impose ban on import of any item

India releases more water into River Sutlej

PSW launching port community, airport community systems

FTO probe results in Rs2bn demand against NHA

Oil inches up after China moves to support flagging economy

Asia’s cricket giants square up ahead of World Cup

Read more stories