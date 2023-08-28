BAFL 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
BIPL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.08%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
DFML 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.97%)
DGKC 49.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.91%)
FABL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.02%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
HBL 99.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.3%)
HUBC 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 5.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.67%)
MLCF 29.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.87%)
OGDC 97.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.33%)
PAEL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 88.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.64%)
PPL 74.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.78%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 44.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
SSGC 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TPLP 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 91.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,801 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.34%)
BR30 16,840 Decreased By -116.2 (-0.69%)
KSE100 47,639 Decreased By -32.5 (-0.07%)
KSE30 16,943 Decreased By -28 (-0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ATC grants post-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in sedition case

  • They have been granted bail against surety bound of Rs30,000 each
BR Web Desk Published August 28, 2023 Updated August 28, 2023 10:14am

An Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted on Monday post-arrest bail to human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir in a sedition case registered against them under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997.

They both were arrested on August 20 after their speech at the Pashtun Takhaffuz Movement (PTM) rally at Tarnol.

A first information report (FIR) was registered on the complaint of Inspector Mohammad Ashraf under Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) sections 124A (sedition), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 153 (inciting to riot), 153A (promotion of enmity between groups), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

Sections 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) and 11 (power to order forfeiture) of the Anti-Terrorism Act read with Section 21i were included as well.

During the hearing today, ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the plea and approved post-arrest bail of Imaan and Wazir.

They have been granted bail against surety bound of Rs30,000 each.

arrest Iman Hazir Mazari bail plea

Comments

1000 characters

ATC grants post-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in sedition case

Intra-day update: rupee stays under pressure against US dollar

Incremental Units Consumption Subsidy: PALSP concerned at ‘discrimination’

Falls under domain of Ministry of Commerce: SBP says it can’t impose ban on import of any item

India releases more water into River Sutlej

PSW launching port community, airport community systems

FTO probe results in Rs2bn demand against NHA

Oil marginally lower as global economic concerns loom

PPP leader says Nawaz unlikely to come back by Oct

Balochistan: Interim setup to help usher in industrial revolution: PM

Read more stories