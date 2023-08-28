BAFL 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
Australian shares edge higher; Fortescue slumps on annual profit drop

Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2023 10:01am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Australian shares rose on Monday, in line with broader Asia as China announced new measures to support its ailing markets, while investors awaited US jobs and inflation data this week after slightly hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve chief.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.52% to 7,153 by 0132 GMT after a 0.9% drop on Friday.

Gains were, however, capped by a 4.6% drop in Fortescue after the miner reported a 23% fall in annual profit hurt by declining prices for iron ore and an impairment charge.

At the central bank conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said inflation was still too high even with recent favourable readings, and that the US central bank has substantial ground to cover to regain price stability.

But at the same time, Powell noted that economic uncertainty called for “agile” monetary policy making, and that the Fed will proceed “carefully” when deciding its next policy move.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2% after Beijing on Sunday announced it would halve the stamp duty on stock trading in the latest attempt to boost the struggling market and revive investor confidence.

In Sydney, healthcare stocks led the gains, rising 1%. Energy stocks climbed 0.8% after oil futures rose about 1% to a one-week high on Friday on soaring US diesel prices.

Sector heavyweight Woodside Energy gained 1.2%. Miners gained 0.4%, with sector majors BHP and Rio Tinto rising 1% and 0.9%, respectively.

Technology stocks slumped 0.8%, while banks gained 0.7%, with the country’s top four banks rising between 0.6% and 1%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.18% to 11,486.8.

Australian shares

