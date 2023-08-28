BAFL 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
BIPL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.15%)
BOP 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
DFML 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 48.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.85%)
FABL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.43%)
FFL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.04%)
GGL 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
HBL 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.99%)
HUBC 85.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.65%)
LOTCHEM 23.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.08%)
MLCF 29.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.48%)
OGDC 97.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.91%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
PIOC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-4.03%)
PPL 73.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.45%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.84%)
SSGC 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.61%)
TPLP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.12%)
TRG 89.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.66%)
UNITY 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.19%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 4,783 Decreased By -34.1 (-0.71%)
BR30 16,706 Decreased By -249.6 (-1.47%)
KSE100 47,503 Decreased By -167.8 (-0.35%)
KSE30 16,895 Decreased By -75.8 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil inches up after China moves to support flagging economy

Reuters Published August 28, 2023 Updated August 28, 2023 01:20pm

SINGAPORE: Oil prices ticked higher on Monday after China took steps to support its flagging economy, though investors remained worried about the pace of growth as well as further US interest rate hikes that could dampen fuel demand.

Brent crude rose 19 cents, or 0.2%, to $84.67 a barrel by 0627 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.09 a barrel, up 26 cents, or 0.3%.

Brent and WTI posted a second week of losses on Friday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the US central bank may need to raise rates further to cool still-too-high inflation.

Oil benefited from a better tone on the opening, IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said, after China halved stamp duty on stock trading effective Monday in the latest attempt to boost struggling markets.

“Unfortunately, after last week’s modest (Chinese central bank interest) rate cut, the announcements above amount to another piecemeal measure that won’t alter investor gloom towards China,” said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG.

China’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), due later this week, is likely to reveal more dour economic news around the world’s second-biggest economy, Sycamore said, adding that the PMI was likely to stay in contraction territory for a fifth consecutive month.

CMC markets analyst Tina Teng said a soft-landing scenario for the US economy buoyed energy markets on Monday, despite the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance on rate hikes.

In the United States, energy firms cut the number of active oil rigs for a ninth month in August, Baker Hughes said in a report.

Also, Tropical Storm Idalia has formed in the Caribbean and could strengthen into a hurricane and hit Florida.

Oil up 1pc to one-week high on soaring US diesel prices

The hurricane is forecast to miss oil and gas centres in the Gulf and the most likely impact is a day or two of power outages, said IG’s Sycamore.

That “should see some short term support for the oil price”, he said.

Oil prices have remained above $80 a barrel on support from falling oil inventories and supply cuts from the OPEC+ collective of oil producers.

However, “the narrative of tightening supply,” has been eroded by prospects of easing sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, ANZ Research said in a client note on Monday.

Brent crude Oil WTI crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil inches up after China moves to support flagging economy

Intra-day update: rupee stays under pressure against US dollar

Incremental Units Consumption Subsidy: PALSP concerned at ‘discrimination’

Toshakhana case: IHC resumes hearing Imran Khan’s plea

ATC grants post-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in sedition case

Falls under domain of Ministry of Commerce: SBP says it can’t impose ban on import of any item

India releases more water into River Sutlej

PSW launching port community, airport community systems

FTO probe results in Rs2bn demand against NHA

Asia’s cricket giants square up ahead of World Cup

Read more stories