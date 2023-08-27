Polling for LG by-polls underway in KP

Local government by-elections are being held in 65 villages and neighborhood councils in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for vacant seats in various categories, Aaj News reported on Sunday.

The by-elections are being held in 21 districts including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Laki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Swat, Shangla, Malakand, Upper and Lower Dir and Bajaur.

256 polling stations have been established for this purpose.

159 polling stations have been declared extremely sensitive, while 84 as sensitive polling stations.

The polling began at eight in the morning and will continue till five in the evening without any break.

Senior police officials confirmed the deployment of security forces at polling stations to maintain law and order and guarantee a peaceful voting experience.