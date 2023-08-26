BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
BIPL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.7%)
BOP 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.76%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.18%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
DGKC 49.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.53%)
FABL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.13%)
FCCL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.81%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.82%)
HBL 99.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.42%)
HUBC 85.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.56%)
MLCF 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.32%)
OGDC 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.4%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.41%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PIOC 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.27%)
PPL 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.86%)
PRL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.72%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
TRG 91.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.55%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,817 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.39%)
BR30 16,956 Decreased By -126.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,671 Decreased By -79.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,971 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam guide Pakistan to 268-8 in third ODI

AFP Published August 26, 2023 Updated August 26, 2023 07:04pm

COLOMBO: Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam hit solid half centuries against some tight Afghanistan bowling to take Pakistan to 268-8 in the third and final one-day international in Colombo on Saturday.

Rizwan scored 79-ball 67 with six boundaries and a six while Azam knocked four boundaries and a six in his 86-ball innings of 60 to anchor Pakistan’s innings after they won the toss and batted.

Pakistan have already won the series with wins in the first match by 142 runs and one wicket in the second – both played in Hambantota.

The Rizwan-Azam pair added 110 runs for the third wicket to steady the innings after pacer Gulbadin Naib removed openers Fakhar Zaman (27) and Imam-ul-Haq (13) to hit Pakistan at the start.

Pakistan stuttered in the middle overs with four wickets lost in the space of just 27 runs, including Azam’s wicket who scored his 28th half century.

Saud Shakeel was run out for nine and Shadab Khan for just three as Pakistan were left struggling at 189-6.

Agha Salman (38 not out) and Mohammad Nawaz (30) added 61 for the seventh wicket as Pakistan added 80 in the last ten overs.

Salman hit four boundaries and a six in his 31-ball quickfire knock.

Naib was the pick of Afghanistan bowlers with 2-36.

Babar Azam Pakistan VS Afghanistan ODI series

Comments

1000 characters

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam guide Pakistan to 268-8 in third ODI

Exorbitant power bills: Interim PM to hold emergency meeting tomorrow

Shamshad holds virtual meeting with IMF staff team

SOEs monitoring under IMF SBA: Finance Division yet to operationalise CMU

Economy and development: Blome says US to help caretakers pursue agenda

Pakistan welcomes Denmark's move to ban desecration of Holy Quran

Islamabad Electric Supply Company seeks police deployment in wake of protests

China’s Xi stresses ‘hard-won social stability’ in rare Xinjiang visit

EU’s Dombrovskis asks Russia to renew Black Sea grain deal

Nine killed in Indian train coach fire

India’s Moon mission a model for aspiring space powers: PM Modi

Read more stories