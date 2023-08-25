BAFL 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
BIPL 14.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.57%)
BOP 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.01%)
CNERGY 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.25%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
DGKC 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.71%)
FABL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
FCCL 11.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.15%)
GGL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.22%)
HBL 99.82 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.47%)
HUBC 85.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.91%)
LOTCHEM 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
MLCF 30.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.03%)
OGDC 100.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.4%)
PAEL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.8%)
PIOC 91.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
PPL 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.86%)
PRL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.21%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
SSGC 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 93.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.77%)
UNITY 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,825 Decreased By -11.2 (-0.23%)
BR30 17,022 Decreased By -60.2 (-0.35%)
KSE100 47,727 Decreased By -24.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 16,980 Decreased By -26.6 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee continues to dip, hits 301 against US dollar

  • Currency remains under pressure in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published August 25, 2023 Updated August 25, 2023 01:41pm

The Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar, depreciating 0.26% during trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 12:25pm, the rupee was hovering at 301, a decrease of Re0.78 in the inter-bank market.

On Thursday, the rupee had closed at a record low against the US dollar, as it settled at 300.22.

In a key development, Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries Dr Gohar Ejaz on Thursday stressed the need for early operationalisation of the EXIM Bank for enhancing Pakistan’s exports.

The enhancement of exports is critical as Pakistan struggles with low foreign exchange reserves.

The central-bank held foreign exchange reserves decreased by $125 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $7.93 billion as of August 18, on account of debt repayments, data released on Thursday showed.

Internationally, the US dollar sat at an over two-month peak on Friday, on course for its sixth straight week of gains as markets await a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to gauge the path of monetary policy.

Investors will parse through Powell’s address on monetary policy at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium at 10:05 a.m. ET (1405 GMT) to better understand whether the Fed is done with rate hikes and how long it plans to keep rates elevated.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, rose 0.019% to 104.11, the highest since June 7. The index is up 2% in August and set to snap its two-month losing streak.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell slightly in early Asian trade on Friday, on track for a weekly decline as weak manufacturing activity hurt the global demand outlook and the dollar remained buoyant.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Economy Oil prices Pakistani rupee US dollar Dollar rate Exchange rate buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar rate in interbank market

Comments

1000 characters
Johnny Walker Aug 25, 2023 01:11pm
350 is not far off.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Intra-day update: rupee continues to dip, hits 301 against US dollar

Pak Suzuki bleeds Rs9.68bn in losses in 6MCY23 as finance costs soar

Imran’s Toshakhana conviction: IHC adjourns hearing till Aug 28

MARI granted license to explore minerals in Chagai, Balochistan

‘Vision of $80bn exports’ shared with EU envoy

Cipher case: Special court extends Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s remand

Export boost: Gohar for early operationalisation of EXIM Bank

CCoE reconstituted

Ginning factories: Govt decides to implement ‘track and trace’ system

LHC seeks replies over likely delay in elections

Read more stories