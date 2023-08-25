BAFL 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
Oil gains 1% as investors await Fed news from Jackson Hole

Reuters Published August 25, 2023 Updated August 25, 2023 03:39pm

LONDON: Oil prices jumped more than 1% on Friday as the dollar firmed ahead of an eagerly awaited speech by the head of the US Federal Reserve for hints on the outlook for interest rates.

Brent crude rose 97 cents, or about 1.2%, to $84.33 a barrel by 0852 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 93 cents, also roughly 1.2%, at $79.98.

Both benchmarks rose by more than $1 earlier in the session.

Investor caution ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium lifted the safe-haven dollar to a 10-week high with its biggest rise in a month as markets waited for word on how long interest rates would remain elevated.

A strong dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies, denting demand. Meanwhile, inventory draws have recently come through in convincing fashion, Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a note.

The bank expects crude to remain in deficit over the rest of the year but forecasts slower demand in 2024, resulting in modest oversupply early next year. However, the likelihood of crude deficits is no foregone conclusion, said John Evans of oil broker PVM.

Talks between Turkey and Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan regional government on northern Iraqi crude oil exports are set to continue after officials failed to reach agreement this week on a resumption of exports.

Turkey stopped Iraqi oil flows via Ceyhan port on March 25 after losing a long-standing arbitration case brought by Iraq.

Iran’s oil minister, meanwhile, has been quoted by state media as saying he expects the country’s crude oil output to hit 3.4 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of September, even though US sanctions remain in place.

Elsewhere, US officials are drafting a proposal that would ease sanctions on Venezuela’s oil sector, paving the way for more companies and countries to import its crude oil. Norway’s Equinor on Friday said it started production at its extended Statfjord Ost field six months ahead of schedule.

“The support to oil prices from previous production cuts has ebbed,” Haitong Futures analysts said. Several analysts expect Saudi Arabia to extend its voluntary oil production cut of 1 million bpd for a third consecutive month into October.

Asmat Khan Aug 25, 2023 02:38pm
Please make the world easier for humans Please make happiness more easy for humans Please buy oil from Iran/Vanziwalla and other oil countries who have oiled Tks and praying for your health and safety and success ❤️
Asmat Khan Aug 25, 2023 02:40pm
Please make the world easier for humans Please make the world better for humans Please buy oil from all those countries that have oil reserves Praying for your health and safety and success Tks
