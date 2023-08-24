Afghanistan win toss and bat against Pakistan in second ODI

COLOMBO: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat in the second one-day international against Pakistan in Colombo on Thursday.

Pakistan kept the same eleven that won the first match in Hambantota in Sri Lanka on Tuesday by a 142-run margin, while Afghanistan brought in Shahidullah Kamal and Riaz Hassan in a double change.

Fast bowler Azmatullah Omarzai and allrounder Rahmat Shah were left out.

The last match will also be played in Colombo on Saturday.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah Kamal, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman

Umpires: Sharfuddoula (AFG) and Bismillah Shinwari (AFG)

TV umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)