BAFL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.22%)
BIPL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.21%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
CNERGY 3.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.71%)
DGKC 50.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FABL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.13%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.66%)
FFL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 99.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.64%)
HUBC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.83%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KEL 2.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.25%)
MLCF 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
OGDC 100.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
PAEL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.37%)
PIOC 91.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
PPL 75.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.8%)
PRL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
SSGC 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TPLP 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.97%)
TRG 94.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
UNITY 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.25%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 4,838 Increased By 37.8 (0.79%)
BR30 17,069 Increased By 19 (0.11%)
KSE100 47,751 Increased By 332.1 (0.7%)
KSE30 17,006 Increased By 152.7 (0.91%)
Afghanistan win toss and bat against Pakistan in second ODI

AFP Published 24 Aug, 2023 02:55pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

COLOMBO: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat in the second one-day international against Pakistan in Colombo on Thursday.

Pakistan kept the same eleven that won the first match in Hambantota in Sri Lanka on Tuesday by a 142-run margin, while Afghanistan brought in Shahidullah Kamal and Riaz Hassan in a double change.

Fast bowler Azmatullah Omarzai and allrounder Rahmat Shah were left out.

The last match will also be played in Colombo on Saturday.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah Kamal, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman

Umpires: Sharfuddoula (AFG) and Bismillah Shinwari (AFG)

TV umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

