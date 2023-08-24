BAFL 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BIPL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.42%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
CNERGY 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.97%)
DGKC 50.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.75%)
FABL 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.75%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.26%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HBL 100.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
HUBC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.18%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
MLCF 29.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1%)
PAEL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.31%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
PIOC 92.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.72%)
PPL 77.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.9%)
PRL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 45.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
SSGC 8.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.02%)
TRG 94.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,854 Increased By 54.2 (1.13%)
BR30 17,197 Increased By 146.9 (0.86%)
KSE100 47,909 Increased By 490.6 (1.03%)
KSE30 17,056 Increased By 202.1 (1.2%)
Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains over 550 points

BR Web Desk Published August 24, 2023 Updated August 24, 2023 11:49am

A positive run was witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 Index registered an increase of over 550 points during the initial hours of trading on Thursday.

At 11:45am, the benchmark index was hovering at 47,975.55 level, an increase of 556.92 points or 1.17%.

On Wednesday, the KSE-100 Index closed flat, after witnessing range-bound trading amid lack of fresh triggers.

However, across-the-board buying was witnessed on Thursday among index-heavy sectors with automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, pharmaceuticals, OMCs and refinery sectors trading in the green.

Heavy buying was witnessed in the power and banking sectors during trading.

Experts said the run comes amid reports that a formal contact had been made between the caretaker government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding the circular debt management plan.

The IMF representative in Pakistan on Wednesday said that the reform process to which the government had agreed required the country to keep all state-owned enterprises (SOEs) under finance ministry oversight.

“Following through on the previously agreed 2021 triage reform process, and other governance and private sector reforms, is important to durably attract foreign investment,” IMF’s Esther Perez Ruiz said in a statement.

The IMF reached a staff-level pact with Pakistan in June on a $3 billion stand-by arrangement (SBA), a decision long awaited by the South Asian nation which had been teetering on the brink of default.

This is an intra-day update

