Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains over 550 points

A positive run was witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 Index registered an increase of over 550 points during the initial hours of trading on Thursday.

At 11:45am, the benchmark index was hovering at 47,975.55 level, an increase of 556.92 points or 1.17%.

On Wednesday, the KSE-100 Index closed flat, after witnessing range-bound trading amid lack of fresh triggers.

However, across-the-board buying was witnessed on Thursday among index-heavy sectors with automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, pharmaceuticals, OMCs and refinery sectors trading in the green.

Heavy buying was witnessed in the power and banking sectors during trading.

Experts said the run comes amid reports that a formal contact had been made between the caretaker government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding the circular debt management plan.

The IMF representative in Pakistan on Wednesday said that the reform process to which the government had agreed required the country to keep all state-owned enterprises (SOEs) under finance ministry oversight.

“Following through on the previously agreed 2021 triage reform process, and other governance and private sector reforms, is important to durably attract foreign investment,” IMF’s Esther Perez Ruiz said in a statement.

The IMF reached a staff-level pact with Pakistan in June on a $3 billion stand-by arrangement (SBA), a decision long awaited by the South Asian nation which had been teetering on the brink of default.

