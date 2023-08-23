BAFL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.57%)
BIPL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
BOP 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
CNERGY 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
DFML 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
DGKC 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.93%)
FABL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
FFL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
HBL 98.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.82%)
HUBC 84.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.8%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.22%)
MLCF 29.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.43%)
OGDC 99.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
PIBTL 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.93%)
PPL 75.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PRL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
SSGC 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
TPLP 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
TRG 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.37%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,775 Decreased By -24.6 (-0.51%)
BR30 16,990 Increased By 79.4 (0.47%)
KSE100 47,234 Decreased By -184 (-0.39%)
KSE30 16,740 Decreased By -61.3 (-0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Former Zimbabwe captain Streak dies aged 49

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2023 10:54am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak, who had been undergoing treatment for cancer, has died at the age of 49, his former team mate Henry Olonga said late on Tuesday.

The all-rounder was the all-time leading Test wicket-taker for his country.

He took 216 wickets and scored 1,990 runs in 65 Tests between 1993-2005.

He also played in 189 one-day internationals, scoring 2,943 runs and taking 239 wickets.

“Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side. RIP Zimbabwe cricket legend,” Olonga said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The greatest all-rounder we produced. It was a pleasure playing with you.” Reuters has contacted Zimbabwe’s cricket body for comment.

Post-retirement Streak served as Bangladesh coach and was the bowling coach of twice Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

In 2021 he was given an eight-year ban from the sport after admitting breaches of the International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption code.

He took “full responsibility” for his actions but said he was never involved in any attempts to fix matches. Zimbabwe Test skipper Sean Williams said Streak had left “a legacy for us to live up to”.

“No words can explain what you and your family have done for mine and many others,” Williams said. “You will be missed we love you dearly. Rest in peace Streaky.”

Zimbabwe Indian Premier League Kolkata Knight Riders International Cricket Council’s Heath Streak Henry Olonga

Comments

1000 characters

Former Zimbabwe captain Streak dies aged 49

Intra-day update: rupee continues to stay under pressure against US dollar

Inflows improved in July: IMF SBA gives comfort level to multilaterals, bilaterals: MEA officials

Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill: SC urged to suspend operation of two ‘laws’

Power generation, distribution to provinces: Senate panel seeks briefing from PD

Paper importers level allegations against shipping cos, Customs

Gold stabilises at $1,900 level as investors await rate cues

Abhi’s valuation grew to $90m in two years

Tax amnesty scheme beneficiaries: PIC summons FBR chief for not providing information

Cable car ordeal ends with all on board, mostly children, rescued

PM pledges ‘most transparent’ elections

Read more stories