BAFL 40.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.93%)
BIPL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (6.88%)
BOP 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
CNERGY 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.89%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FABL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
HBL 99.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.15%)
HUBC 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
KEL 2.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.89%)
OGDC 99.85 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (3.72%)
PAEL 10.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
PIOC 91.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PPL 75.95 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
PRL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.58%)
SSGC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
TELE 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.68%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
UNITY 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,804 Increased By 11.1 (0.23%)
BR30 17,052 Increased By 141.5 (0.84%)
KSE100 47,418 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,801 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.16%)
Pakistan win toss, bat against Afghanistan in first ODI

AFP Published 22 Aug, 2023 03:23pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

HAMBANTOTA: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat in the first one-day international against Afghanistan in Hambantota in southern Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

This is the first bilateral series between the two teams and comes as preparation for the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup tournaments.

The remaining two matches are in Colombo on Thursday and Saturday.

Final phase of preparations for cricket season begins today

Pakistan and Sri Lanka co-host the Asia Cup from August 30, while India hosts the World Cup from October 5.

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman

Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND) and Ahmed Shah Durrani (AFG)

Tv umpire: Sharfuddoula (AFG)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Babar Azam Hashmatullah Shahidi Pakistan VS Afghanistan ODI series

