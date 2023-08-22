SSG rescues 1 child, efforts underway to help remaining trapped people in cable car

Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group (SSG) has rescued at least one child from among the eight people trapped in the cable car stuck in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Battagram, reported Aaj News.

The army along with local authorities has been attempting the rescue operation for a few hours. Efforts to rescue the remaining are ongoing, according to latest updates.

Out of the eight people, at least six are thought to be children who were using the chairlift to cross the valley to get to school when a cable broke midway through the journey. The passengers have been stuck at a height of 900 feet since early morning.

Earlier, Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in a statement that a cable had broken in the lift service and two army helicopters had been dispatched for a rescue operation after attempts at fixing the fault had been unsuccessful.

The gondola became stranded halfway across a ravine and was dangling by a single cable after the other snapped, Shariq Riaz Khattak, a rescue official at the site told Reuters.

“One child has fainted due to heat and fear,” Khattak said earlier.

The rescue mission has been made complicated due to gusty winds in the area and the fact the helicopter’s rotor blades risk further destabilising the lift, he said.

One chopper has already conducted surveillance and then returned, and another one would be sent shortly, he added.

People who live in the northern mountainous regions of Pakistan often use chair lifts for transport from one area to another.

The accident had happened around 7:00 am, following which residents used mosque loudspeakers to alert neighbourhood officials across the valley.

The NDMA had said it was providing coordination support to KPK’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) while all PDMAs have been asked to conduct safety audits on tourist infrastructure in their areas.

“The chairlift accident in Battagram, KP is really alarming. I have directed the NDMA, PDMA and district authorities to urgently ensure safe rescue and evacuation of the 8 people stuck in the chairlift,” Caretaker PM Anawaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Twitter.

He said he has directed authorities to conduct safety inspections of all such private chairlifts and ensure that they are safe to operate and use.

KPK caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan also took notice of the incident and directed that action be taken on an “emergency basis.”