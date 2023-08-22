Operation underway to rescue 8 trapped in KPK cable car

The army along with local authorities are attempting to rescue eight people stuck in a cable car in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Battagram, about 200 kilometres north of Islamabad, after at least one of its wires snapped, Aaj News reported.

Out of the eight, at least six are thought to be children using the chairlift to cross the valley to get to school when a cable broke midway through the journey on Tuesday. The passengers are stuck at a height of 900 feet.

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in a statement that a cable had broken in the lift service and two army helicopters had been dispatched for a rescue operation after attempts at fixing the fault had been unsuccessful.

The gondola became stranded half way across a ravine and was dangling by a single cable after the other snapped, Shariq Riaz Khattak, a rescue official at the site told Reuters.

“One child has fainted due to heat and fear,” Khattak said.

The rescue mission is complicated due to gusty winds in the area and the fact the helicopter’s rotor blades risk further destabilising the lift, he said.

One chopper has already conducted surveillance and then returned, and another one would be sent shortly, he added.

People who live in the northern mountainous regions of Pakistan often use chair lifts for transport from one village to another.

The accident happened around 7:00 am, following which residents used mosque loudspeakers to alert neighbourhood officials across the valley.

Earlier, the NDMA had said it was providing coordination support to KPK’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) while all PDMAs have been asked to conduct safety audit on tourist infrastructure in their areas.

“The chairlift accident in Battagram, KP is really alarming. I have directed the NDMA, PDMA and district authorities to urgently ensure safe rescue and evacuation of the 8 people stuck in the chairlift,” Caretaker PM Anawaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Twitter.

He said he has directed authorities to conduct safety inspections of all such private chairlifts and ensure that they are safe to operate and use.

KPK caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan also took notice of the incident and directed that action be taken on an “emergency basis.”